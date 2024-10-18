Assemblymember Carroll And Senator Salazar Announce The Introduction Of The 'New York City Arts Space Act'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Robert Carroll (D/WF- Brooklyn) and State Senator Julia Salazar (D/WF-Brooklyn) were joined by arts organizations at the home of the non-profit theatre Bushwick Starr in Bushwick, Brooklyn to announce the introduction of their bill the “New York City Arts Space Act”.

This novel legislation will be a key element in New York maintaining its premier position in the arts and culture world. The New York City Arts Space Act seeks to build on the Affordable Housing from Commercial Conversions (“AHCC”) Program included in the State's Fiscal 24-25 budget by adding an affordable arts space component.

The bill provides an enhanced property tax exemption in buildings being converted from commercial to residential space under the AHCC Program in exchange for including affordable arts space in the building. The legislation is designed so that any arts space would be part of the allowance in the AHCC for non-residential space so it would complement and not be in competition with affordable housing.

“We must be innovative in responding to the changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. This legislation will build on the opportunity created by the Affordable Housing from Commercial Conversions Program enacted as part of this year's State budget,” said Assemblymember Robert Carroll. “As someone with experience in independent theatre prior being elected to the Assembly, I know firsthand that the affordability of rehearsal, studio, and performance space is one of the major challenges facing arts organizations. By establishing a policy framework for the creation of affordable arts space, this legislation will be a boost to New York's artistic vibrancy and help promote the flourishing of a wide range of arts and cultural organizations. I want to thank Senator Salazar for partnering with me on this bill and the organizations gathered here today for their support and all their work to help make New York City the amazing place it is. Special thanks to IndieSpace for their close collaboration on the development of this legislation.”

"The New York City Arts Space Act recognizes that community arts organizations, affordable housing and development are all interconnected in our city. Through this bill, we can ensure that the fine arts are accessible to artists and patrons in all parts of New York and give non-profit arts organizations the stability to thrive. I look forward to working with Assembly Member Carroll and this vibrant coalition to get the New York City Arts Space Act passed this session," said Senator Julia Salazar.

“Post-pandemic we have seen many arts and culture spaces close, and for those that remain, the cost of rehearsal and performance space has skyrocketed, making it unaffordable for smaller arts organizations to produce their work. Our hope is that the New York City Arts Space Act will help to make more arts spaces accessible to indie theater makers, at a lower cost, allowing our community to thrive,” said Randi Berry, Executive Director of IndieSpace. IndieSpace was established in 2016 to disrupt the ongoing displacement of small theaters and to create a new model for equitable funding for the indie theater community.

“We hope and expect the real estate community will utilize the benefits to facilitate spaces for artists, cultural workers, and creative professionals to practice, exhibit or perform, and deliver spaces that will result in many vibrant and successful projects throughout the City,” added Paul Leibowitz, Board Co-Chair of IndieSpace.

“Space is a critical and chronic need for the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Nonprofits are consistently displaced as the neighborhoods they helped to thrive become unaffordable. This bill would provide a sustainable path to keep arts and culture in our communities and in our city. The tax break incentivizing reduced rent and long-term leases for nonprofit arts and culture groups is an investment that will pay off many times over. Not only will it retain community cohesion and heritage, it will stabilize the foundation of our creative economy---a sector that generates 13% of the city's economic activity,” said Lucy Sexton, Executive Director New Yorkers for Culture and Arts.

“When the Bushwick Starr lost our space in 2020 we were immediately exposed to daunting market rate rent levels that were around three times the amount we'd been paying in the loft we'd been renting since 2001. We were a small, but growing, arts non-profit and the prospect of finding a new home in our neighborhood at an affordable rate seemed very bleak. After 6 months of looking we were extremely fortunate to have the support from the City, State, and private sector to have the opportunity to finance the purchase of our current home. This organization would never have existed without the affordable rent levels we were paying in 2006. Nonprofits need stable, low rent, long term leases to plan, grow, and continue to serve their communities. The market is not built to serve the non-profit sector so there must be guardrails put in place to protect and maintain their presence in the city. This bill represents an important effort to create opportunities for arts non-profits to find affordable homes and flourish in the communities they serve,” said Noel Allain, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Bushwick Starr.

“At Dance/NYC, we know how imperative affordable performance and rehearsal space is to the creation of dance. Dance workers and entities are struggling, with our State of NYC Dance 2023 Report finding that 40% of dance organizations would classify their financial health as weak or very weak. Both dance entities and individual dance workers named space as one of their top five needs, with it being the second largest need. By removing financial barriers, we hope that the New York City Space Act will advance dance artistry and contribute to the field's and New York City's overall diversity, resilience, and health,” said Candace Thompson-Zachery, Co-Executive Director Dance/NYC.

"Assemblymember Carroll has been a longtime champion of Arts Workers. We know that art and culture small businesses are a powerful economic anchor for New York. With this innovative approach to solving the crisis of affordable space, Assemblymember Carroll once again shows his commitment to Arts Workers and to the economic well-being of all New Yorkers” said Aimee Todoroff- Managing Director, League of Independent Theater.