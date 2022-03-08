Aspect Chamber Music Series Presents New York Premiere Of Philippe Quint In CHARLIE CHAPLIN'S SMILE

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:30pm, Aspect Chamber Music Series presents multiple GRAMMY Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint in the highly-anticipated New York premiere of Philippe Quint in Charlie Chaplin's Smile with pianist Jun Cho, in celebration of Chaplin's 133rd birthday.

The critically-acclaimed multimedia docu-concert experience - inspired by Quint's 2019 album Chaplin's Smile (Warner Classics) - features new arrangements of works and video clips from Chaplin's most celebrated films - Modern Times, City Lights, Monsieur Verdoux, The Kid, Limelight, and A King in New York - interspersed with music by composers that had a great impact on Chaplin's compositional style: Brahms, Tchaikovsky, Debussy, Stravinsky, and Gershwin. During the performance, Philippe Quint will also narrate the stories that he has written and based on Chaplin's My Autobiography, and will be joined by surprise guests.



Quint's debut on the Warner Classics label, Chaplin's Smile - an ambitious project that was in development for over three years - featured 13 original arrangements of original songs by Chaplin received worldwide acclaim. Chaplin's granddaughter, Kiera Chaplin, said in Forbes Magazine, "I think it's amazing that in 2019, one hundred and thirty years after his birth, my grandfather Charlie Chaplin is still around and loved by so many, that even a hundred and five years after his first movie was made, he still surprises people. Philippe Quint's new album Chaplin's Smile is allowing him to be discovered by a whole new audience as a talented composer, a side of him many people did not know." Watch the Strings Magazine video premiere for Chaplin's Smile.



Philippe Quint's busy 2021-2022 season includes his debuts with the New World Symphony, led by Richard Kaufman, on March 19, 2022, and Spain's Orquesta Sinfonica de Galicia, led by Thierry Fischer, on April 1 and 2, 2022; a special performance of his newest multimedia show, Astor Piazzolla at 100: Between Angels and Demons, on May 18, 2022, featuring the Quint Quintet and members of the Joffrey Ballet, to be presented by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County in Irvine, CA; and Philippe Quint in Charlie Chaplin's Smile performed by the Szczecin Philharmonic and Rune Bergmann on May 27, 2022, and the Jerusalem Symphony conducted by Steven Sloane on July 1, 2022.

Concert Information

Philippe Quint in Charlie Chaplin's Smile

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 7:30PM

Bohemian National Hall | 321 E 73rd St | New York, NY

Tickets: $30-$70

Link: https://www.aspectmusic.net/chaplins-smile

Artists:

Philippe Quint, violin

Jun Cho, piano

Program:

Concept, narrations, and visuals by Philippe Quint

CHAPLIN: City Lights Suite

DEBUSSY: Clair de lune

CHAPLIN: "Tango Bitterness" from Monsieur Verdoux

STRAVINSKY: Tango 1940

GERSHWIN (arr. Heifetz): It Ain't Necessarily So

CHAPLIN: "The Terry Theme (Eternally)" from Limelight

BRAHMS: Hungarian Dance No. 5

CHAPLIN: The Kid Fantasy

CHAPLIN: Theme from Modern Times "Smile"

One of the most versatile and imaginative artists on the concert stage today, multiple Grammy Award-nominated violinist Philippe Quint is internationally recognized for his unique approach to classical core repertoire, championing new music, rediscovering neglected works and creating a new format of docu-concert experience; multimedia journeys about lives of Astor Piazzolla and Charlie Chaplin. BBC Music Magazine recently described him as "truly phenomenal," adding that "Quint's tonal opulence, generously inflected with subtle portamentos, sounds like a throwback to the glory days of Fritz Kreisler."

Philippe Quint is constantly in demand and appears regularly with major orchestras and conductors worldwide at venues ranging from the Gewandhaus in Leipzig to Carnegie Hall in New York, while making frequent guest appearances at the most prestigious festivals including Verbier, Aspen, Colmar, Hollywood Bowl, and Dresden Festspiele. Quint's concerto appearances in recent seasons have taken him to the London Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Seattle Symphony, National Philharmonic of Russia, Detroit Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, New Jersey Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, Bournemouth Symphony, Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, China National Symphony, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Berlin Komische Oper Orchestra, and Leipzig's MDR performing under the batons of such renowned conductors as Kurt Masur, Edo De Waart, Vladimir Spivakov, Andrew Litton, Marin Alsop, Tugan Sokhiev, Ludovic Morlot, James Gaffigan, Carl St. Clair, Michael Stern, Cristian Macelaru, Kristjan Jarvi, Krzysztof Urbanski, Jorge Mester, Jahja Ling, Krzysztof Urbanski, Carlos Miguel Prieto, Tugan Sokhiev, Tito Munoz, Steven Sloane, and Bramwell Tovey.

Quint's chart topping discography comprises 18 award-winning commercial releases. He most recently made his debut on the Warner Classics label with a CD titled Chaplin's Smile, a compilation of 13 original arrangements of songs by Charlie Chaplin that received worldwide acclaim in publications such as Forbes, Gramophone, Limelight Magazine, The Strad, and Strings Magazine. Previous releases include CDs of the Mendelssohn and Bruch Violin Concertos paired with Beethoven's Romances with the Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería led by Carlos Miguel Prieto; original arrangements of Bach's works by composer and pianist Matt Herskowitz titled Bach XXI; Opera Breve with pianist Lily Maisky; the Glazunov and Khachaturian Violin Concertos with the Bochumer Sinfoniker led by Steven Sloane; and Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto with the Sofia Philharmonic led by conductor Martin Panteleev, paired with Anton Arensky's String Quartet No. 2, Op. 35; all on the Avanti Classics label. Other critically acclaimed albums on the Naxos label include the world premiere recording of John Corigliano's Red Violin Caprices, Korngold's Violin Concerto (Prieto/Mineria), William Schuman's Violin Concerto, Ned Rorem's Violin Concerto, Miklos Rozsa's Complete Works for Violin and Piano with pianist William Wolfram, Bernstein's Serenade (Alsop/Bournemouth), and a unique compilation of works by Paganini arranged by Fritz Kreisler.

Philippe Quint is the first classical artist to star in the lead role of a major independent film, Downtown Express co-starring Nellie McKay from producer Michael Hausmann (Gangs of New York, Brokeback Mountain, and Amadeus) and multiple Emmy Award-winning director David Grubin. The 2012 film premiered in New York and Los Angeles as well as at a number of national and international film festivals including Woodstock, New York, Houston, Mons (Belguim), Cuba, Vermont, and Florida.

Philippe Quint studied at the Special Music School for the Gifted with the famed violinist Andrei Korsakov. A US citizen since 1991, he earned both Bachelor's and Master's degrees from The Juilliard School. His distinguished pedagogues and mentors included Dorothy Delay, Cho-Liang Lin, Masao Kawasaki, Isaac Stern, Itzhak Perlman, Arnold Steinhardt, and Felix Galimir. Among his many honors, Quint was the winner of the Juilliard Competition and a Career Grant Recipient of the Salon de Virtuosi, Bagby, and Clarisse Kampel Foundations. He was also the winner of the 2014 Ambassador of Arts award, presented by Brownstone and Gateway Organizations at the United Nations. He plays the magnificent 1708 "Ruby" Antonio Stradivari violin on loan to him through the generous efforts of The Stradivari Society. Learn more at www.philippequint.com.

Pianist Jun Cho has appeared as both solo and chamber musician in the United States, Italy, Spain, and South Korea. He is largely active in New York City, performing a wide range of repertoire in major venues including Carnegie Hall, Merkin Hall, and Alice Tully Hall in Lincoln Center. An avid collaborator, Mr. Cho has performed with renowned musicians including Itzhak Perlman, Philippe Quint, and Kathleen Winkler. He has given extensive collaborative performances at the Aspen Music Festival and the Sejong Music Festival, and served as a collaborative piano faculty at the Heifetz Institute. He currently serves as a faculty member at the Perlman Music Program, and the current studio pianist of violinist Itzhak Perlman at the Juilliard School.

Jun received his bachelor's and master's degrees at The Juilliard School, and doctoral degree from the Shepherd School of Music at Rice University. His mentors include Julian Martin, Jon Kimura Parker, and Seymour Bernstein. Learn more at www.junchopiano.com.