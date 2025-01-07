Ashley Blanchet & More Join Shoshana Bean-Led THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

The production will make its regional premiere February 4 – March 16, 2025.
Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has revealed the full cast and creative team for two-time Emmy Award–winning comedian, actress, writer, and producer Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical. Following a critically acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, The Bedwetter will return to the stage with a new book and additional music and lyrics. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, the production will make its regional premiere February 4 – March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half of Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif’s inaugural season.
“I’m so excited for y’all to meet our Bedwetter cast and crew at our run in DC,” raved Silverman. “Come forget about today and slip into New Hampshire in the 80s with us!”
The Bedwetter follows ten-year-old Sarah (played by Aria Kane in her Arena Stage debut) facing a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess–unless you read the title. This hysterical musical features a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon (Prayer for the French Republic), music by Grammy and three-time Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger (Fountains of Wayne, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Yazbek (The Band’s Visit). Experience “the waves of laughter that ripple through the audience” (TheaterMania) when Silverman’s bestselling memoir comes to life in this hilarious heartwarming show about a funny potty-mouthed little girl with life-sized problems.
“In this pivotal coming-of-age story, Sarah Silverman has crafted a hilariously funny yet raw look inside the childhood that has made her the multidimensional talent she is today,” said Sharif. “And when you pair her comedic brilliance with a remarkable team of creatives and musical talents, you've got something truly groundbreaking. The Bedwetter delivers audiences 90 minutes of non-stop laughter, groovy music, compassion, perseverance, and a little pee.”
Joining Kane (Frozen North American Tour) as Sarah and the previously-announced two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen) as her mother Beth Ann will be alums from the Atlantic production, including Ashley Blanchet (Waitress) as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom (Urinetown) as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, and Darren Goldstein (Netflix’s Ozark) as Donald, all reprising their respective roles, along with Broadway favorites Tony nominee Liz Larsen (The Most Happy Fella, Arena’s Sunday in the Park with George) as Nana and Alysha Umphress (On the Town) as Mrs. Dembo. Rounding out the cast will be Avery Harris (Signature Theatre’s Ragtime) as Laura, Emerson Holt Lacayo (Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol) as Abby, Alina Santos (Hulu’s Summer of 69) as Ally, and Elin Joy Seiler (Drury Lane’s The Audience) as Amy.
The company also includes Gigi Beckett (Opera House Theatre Company’s Annie), Aaron Bliden (Second City/Kennedy Center’s Love, Factually), Lyla Randall (Hulu’s Mr. Crocket), Susan Rome (Arena’s Angels in America), and Candice Shedd-Thompson (Arena’s Unknown Soldier) as understudies.
Kauffman will lead a creative team that includes choreographer Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen), Emmy and Grammy-nominated orchestrator and arranger David Chase (NBC’s The Sound of Music Live!), music supervisor Meghann Zervoulis Bate (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), music director Rebekah Bruce (The Hills of California), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated set designer David Korins (Dear Evan Hansen), Costume Designer Kaye Voyce (Uncle Vanya), Tony-nominated lighting designer Japhy Weideman (Dear Evan Hansen), Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada (The Band’s Visit), Tony-nominated video designer Lucy Mackinnon (Jagged Little Pill), hair & wig designer Tom Watson (Spamalot), associate director Ash(er) Lloyd Ehrenberg (Atlantic Theater’s The Bedwetter), associate choreographer Niani Feelings (Once Upon a Mattress), associate music director Matthew Lowy (The Music Man), and dialect and vocal coach Lisa Nathans (Arena’s Death on the Nile). New York casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman and Charlie Hano. DC casting is by Raiyon Hunter. The stage manager is Ryan Gohsman (Here Lies Love) and the assistant stage managers are Dayne Sundman (Arena’s Death on the Nile) and Samantha Wilhelm (Shakespeare Theatre’s Macbeth).
