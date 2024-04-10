Ashley Blanchet, Adam Chanler-Berat & More Complete the Cast of TITANIC at Encores!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NEW YORK CITY CENTER has unveiled the complete principal cast for Encores! Titanic, the final production of the 30th Encores! series. Titanic features music and lyrics by Maury Yeston and book by Peter Stone. Titanic is based on the true story of the RMS Titanic, the "unsinkable" ship that tragically sank on its maiden voyage in 1912. The show follows the passengers and crew aboard the ship. The production originally opened on Broadway on April 23, 1997 and ran for 804 performances. It won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Shereen Ahmed (Kate Murphey), Ashley Blanchet (Kate Mullins), Adam Chanler-Berat (First Officer Murdoch), Andrew Durand (Jim Farrell), Alex Joseph Grayson (Harold Bride), Jo Lampert (Bellboy), Conrad Ricamora (Thomas Andrews), Nathan Salstone (Fredrick Fleet), A.J. Shively (Charles Clarke), and Chip Zien (Isador Straus), join previously announced Chuck Cooper (Captain E.J. Smith), Eddie Cooper (Henry Etches), Drew Gehling (Edgar Beane), Ramin Karimloo (Frederick Barrett), Emilie Kouatchou (Caroline Neville), Judy Kuhn (Ida Straus), Bonnie Milligan (Alice Beane), Brandon Uranowtiz (J. Bruce Ismay), and Samantha Williams (Kate McGowan).

It was also announced today that Rob Berman will lead The Encores! Orchestra as Guest Music Director for the production directed by Anne Kauffman with choreography by Danny Mefford.

The updated performance run for Encores! Titanic is June 11 through June 23. The performance on Sunday, June 16 at 7pm, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, June 11 at 7:30pm, to allow artists and audiences to celebrate The 77th Annual Tony Awards.

Expanding City Center’s mission to make the arts accessible to everyone, the 30th Encores! series also includes Community Nights (Jun 14 for Titanic), ASL Interpreted Performances (Jun 20 for Titanic), and the first-ever Encores! student matinees for Once Upon a Mattress and Jelly’s Last Jam.