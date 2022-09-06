Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts On Site Presents Barkin/Selessin Project This Month

Performances run September 29 - October 1.

Sep. 06, 2022  

Arts On Site Presents Barkin/Selessin Project This Month

Arts On Site (AOS) has announced September performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.org/tickets.

Barkin/Selessin Project

Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, September 30, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Friday, October 1, 2022 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

BARKIN/SELISSEN PROJECT ("B/S P"), a New York City-based contemporary dance company founded in 2009, presents the choreography of Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen through live performance, film and workshops. The company strives to blur lines between the emotional and intellectual, dream worlds and waking states. With dramatic shifts from nuance to explosive athleticism, Artistic Directors Kyla Barkin and Aaron Selissen's choreography infuses fresh perspective on subjects ranging from the complexities of mathematics to the complexities of human nature. For more information, visit barkinselissenproject.org

Covid-19 Protocols

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts On Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage. Additional safety measures include:

Limited occupancy at each event, with only 34 audience members total at one time

Hand hygiene stations provided on site

Requirements that audience members are masked and performers be vaccinated

Signage posted throughout the location to remind personnel and visitors to adhere to proper hygiene practices, use PPE appropriately, and follow disinfection protocols

Designation of a site safety monitor whose responsibilities include continuous compliance with all aspects of the site safety plan

Only selling tickets online only prior to the event, with no tickets sold at the door

All visitors are required to:

Arrive at least 15 minutes before performance (6:15 & 8:15pm)

Complete COVID-19 questionnaire (listed below)

Complete safety waiver

Wear appropriate face covering

Sanitize hands upon arrival

Visitors are not allowed entry if they answer "yes" to any of the following questions:

Have you had COVID-19 symptoms in the past 14 days?

Have you had a positive COVID-19 test in the past 14 days?

Have you been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19 case in the past 14 days?




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Nathan Lane Wins First Emmy AwardNathan Lane Wins First Emmy Award
September 5, 2022

Nathan Lane, 3-time Tony Award winner and favorite of the screen and stage won his first Emmy Award last night, after six previous nominations (three for Modern Family, and one each for The Good Wife, Frasier and Mad About You). 
Zachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIESZachary Quinto Sets West End Debut in BEST OF ENEMIES
September 5, 2022

Best of Enemies will begin previews at the Noël Coward Theatre on 14 November with an opening night on 28 November. Find out how to get tickets to Zachary Quito's West End Debut
MOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End CastMOULIN ROUGE Sets New West End Cast
September 5, 2022

Global Creatures, Producers of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, have announced a new cast of bohemians and aristocrats as the hit show enters its second year at the Piccadilly Theatre in London.
CoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York CollaborationCoverMyFee to Offer Application Fee Grants for FRIGID Festival Applicants in First New York Collaboration
September 4, 2022

CoverMyFee, a new nonprofit formed by a group of creatives, will cover the initial nonrefundable application fee for artists of all genres submitting their work to festivals and development programs. By doing so, CoverMyFee hopes to eliminate the gamble of losing money on necessities in order to invest in furthering one's career as an artist.
Broadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in SeptemberBroadway's Christine Andreas to Bring Cabaret Show AND SO IT GOES to The Wick in September
September 4, 2022

Christine Andreas will bring her cabaret show 'AND SO IT GOES ... Life & Love, Lost & Found' to The Wick on September 17th at 8pm.