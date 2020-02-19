Artist Marsha Heller To Feature Nature's Vistas In Solo Exhibition At Ceres Gallery In New York City

Artist Marsha Heller returns in March 2020 to Ceres Gallery, the first gallery in New York City devoted to showcasing and promoting the work of women artists. Heller's new work highlights nature's vistas in her second solo exhibition, 'Fragments of Beauty', from March 3 through March 28, 2020.

The public may attend opening receptions on Thursday, March 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, March 14, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ceres Gallery, located at 547 W. 27th Street, #201 in New York City. The receptions are free and open to the public. Heller's work may also be viewed during the gallery's normal hours: Tuesday through Saturday from 12 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

In the exhibition, the viewer experiences Heller's landscapes, skyscapes, intimate details of nature or its broad vistas, as acts of passion rendered through an artist's discipline. The fragments of beauty, which she encounters everywhere, imbue the images with power and delicacy in equal measure. The artist's color palette, with its extraordinary range from bold to soft and shimmering, is less concerned with empirical fact than with experienced truth. And yet, the facts of nature are there: in the brilliance of light, the burst of wetland grasses, the roil of wind, all rendered through strokes of color and suffused with energy.

She last exhibited at the gallery in 2018 and looks forward to sharing her new works of nature with the public. "I hope people will look at my paintings and recognize the fragments of beauty which can be found just about everywhere," said artist Marsha Heller.

Heller's New York exhibitions include the Cork Gallery in Lincoln Center, Phoenix Gallery, and St. Peter's Church in the Citicorp Building. In her home state of New Jersey, Montclair State University Gallery One featured Heller in a solo exhibition. She has been the recipient of various juried prizes, and Artspeak Magazine described her work as "colors (creating) a shimmering surface....Warm and cool, light and dark, they dance around the canvas until flowers, bushes or trees emerge from a tapestry of marks. The seductive mosaic of color is satisfying in itself."

Her work was chosen to represent New Jersey in the permanent collection of PNC Bank in Pittsburgh, and is also included in numerous private collections. Heller's encaustic painting, "Emerging Spring," was selected for inclusion in Marcie Cooperman's seminal textbook, Color: How to Use It, published in 2013 by the educational publisher Pearson in coordination with Parsons/The New School of Design. In addition to Ceres Gallery, Heller is represented by The Riverside Gallery in Hackensack, New Jersey; Yaacov Heller Gallery in Boca Raton, Florida; Portage Hill Gallery in Mayville, New York; Chester Gallery in Chester, Connecticut; and Harvest Gallery in Dennis, Massachusetts.

For further information about the exhibition and the opening receptions, contact Stefany Benson, Director of the Ceres Gallery, at 212-947-6100 or art@ceresgallery.org.





