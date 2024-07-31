Artist Line-Up Set For the 3rd Annual 'Rise Up NYC' Free Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently announced the return of the'Rise Up NYC' summer concert series, offering 14 free outdoor concerts to New Yorkers across all five boroughs this summer. The highly anticipated concert series — put on in partnership with City Parks Foundation SummerStage — is expanding significantly for its third season, inspiring all New Yorkers to unite and uplift New York City. This collaboration will incorporate select events from City Parks Foundation SummerStage's free outdoor concerts into the Rise Up NYC lineup — promising an extraordinary and unforgettable summer filled with exceptional music.

“Once again, starting on August 1st, New Yorkers will gather together and partake in the music and culture that keeps our city moving,” said Mayor Adams. “‘Rise Up NYC' is a free concert series that fosters camaraderie among New Yorkers and brings enjoyment to our beloved city. Music and the arts are essential to our city, and this summer, we are going to amplify the experience and make sure we are giving residents of the five boroughs an all-star experience at no cost. We welcome all New Yorkers to join us in celebrating the vibrant energy of our city through the shared joy of music.”

“Our ‘Rise Up NYC' concert series is back, offering free outdoor concerts in all five boroughs,” said Chief Advisor to the Mayor Ingrid Lewis Martin. “As summer kicks into high gear, we invite all New Yorkers to bring their family and friends for fun nights and world-class entertainment in the city that never sleeps. Together we can Rise Up!”

Continuing on August 1st, the concert series will give New Yorkers free and safe access to exceptional concerts at a time when rising costs are putting a strain on many families. In its previous two seasons, Rise Up NYC featured performances by critically acclaimed artists such as Chrisette Michele, Maxi Priest, Mary Mary, Ja Rule, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Wyclef Jean, and many more.

From August 1st through August 25th, the Adams administration will present 14 free concerts to New Yorkers across the five boroughs:

BRONX

SummerStage at CROTONA PARK, Presented by City Parks Foundation

Crotona Avenue & Claremont Parkway

*Thursday, August 1

Chuck Chillout 40th Radio Anniversary Party Ice T, MOP, Schoolly D, Peter Gunz & Lord Tariq, Super Lover Cee & Casanova Rud, CL Smooth, Joeski Love, DJ. Breakout, Funky Four

* Friday, August 2

The Ted Smooth Freestyle Jam feat. Coro, C-Bank, DJ Serg, Anthony Mangini, Tedmooth, Jayboogienyc, Strafe

* Saturday, August 3

King Promise, Dan Price The Artist, DJ Faddah Faddah

MANHATTAN

125th Street, Apollo Theater

W125th Street between Frederick Douglas Blvd & Adam Clayton Powell Jr, Blvd.

* Saturday, August 3

KEITH SWEAT (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City), Meli'sa Morgan, DJ Holiday, Force MD's, Kurtis Blow_

BROOKLYN

WINGATE PARK _

Brooklyn Avenue Between Winthrop Street & Rutland Road, Brooklyn, NY_

* Thursday, August 8

Patti LaBelle (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City), Force MD's, _

Grandmaster Melle Mel, Sugar Hill Gang_

* Friday, August 9

SPICE, Alison Hinds, Teejay, Charly Black, Kerwin Dubois, Dhaved Levy, Bobby Konders, Jabba

* Saturday, August 10

MC LYTE (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City), Rakim, EPMD, Lola Brooke, Treach, Brand Nubian and CL Smooth

STATEN ISLAND

SummerStage at STAPLETON WATERFRONT PARK Presented by City Parks Foundation

Water Street & Prospect Street

* Sunday, August 11



Tito Nieves And Cynthia

MIDLAND BEACH PARKING LOT 8

Father Capodanno Boulevard and Hunter Avenue

* Wednesday, August 14

SHANNON, SEDUCTION, Angelo Venuto, Lucas Prata, Kim Sozzi, Reina, _

Soave, Alisha, Joe Zangie_

* Thursday, August 15

CORINA, NOEL, Giggles, Planet Patrol, Two Without Hats, Nice & Wild, C Bank, Laura Enea, Denine_

BRONX

ORCHARD BEACH

One Orchard Beach Road

* Tuesday, August 20

FAT JOE (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City), Baby Cham, Wayne Wonder

* Wednesday, August 21

VICTOR MANUELLE (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City)

QUEENS

ROY WILKINS PARK

Merrick Boulevard & Baisley Boulevard

* Saturday, August 24

SEAN PAUL (receiving the Entertainers' Key to the City), Lloyd, Mya

* Sunday, August 25

Romain Virgo, (additional acts to be announced)

For additional information about the RISE UP NYC concert series, visit the ‘Rise Up NYC' website at www.RiseUpNYCConcerts.com.