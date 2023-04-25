Artist In Residence David Briggs Celebrates Franz Liszt At The Cathedral Of St. John The Divine

The Cathedral of St. John the Divine's 2022-2023 season of Great Music in a Great Space continues with a performance of works by Franz Liszt and other great composers by Artist in Residence David Briggs on Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 pm, at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Avenue (at 112th Street).

In his program notes, Briggs reflects on Liszt's "monumentally kaleidoscopic oeuvre." The centerpiece of the May 2 concert is Liszt's Fantasia and Fugue on the chorale 'Ad nos, ad salutarem undam,' inspired by Giacomo Meyerbeer's opera Le Prophète. Fascinated by the opera's unconventional storyline and contemporary musical allusions to the "passions and politics" of the time, as Briggs notes, Liszt weaves the political subtext into a work of astonishing beauty and virtuosity.



In addition to Liszt's Fantasia and Fugue, the evening's program also includes compositions by J.S. Bach, Igor Stravinsky, Thomas Arne, and Claude Debussy. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Cathedral's website. Student admission is free with valid ID.

For more details and information on all the Cathedral's programs and services, visit stjohndivine.org.

PROGRAM

Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542 Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750)

Berceuse and Finale from the Firebird Suite Igor Stravinsky (1882-1971)

arr. Maurice Besley

'A Maggot' from Concerto No. 3 in A major Thomas Arne (1710-1778)

arr. Harry Wall

Sarabande from Pour le piano, L. 95 Claude Debussy (1862-1918)

arr. Alexandre Cellier

Fantasia and Fugue on 'Ad nos, ad salutarem undam' Franz Liszt (1811-1886)

About The Artist

David Briggs is a composer whose works are performed across all five continents. Also a renowned concert organist, David has improvised since the age of six. His first major composition was a mass setting for Truro Cathedral composed in 1990 and now performed regularly by choirs around the world. David has written some 60 works and recorded two DVDs and 37 CDs, many of which include his own compositions and transcriptions. David's music is widely praised for its rich harmonic language, emotional depth, and accessibility.

Described by the New York Times as "one of the world's greatest contemporary organists," David's performances are celebrated for their musicality, virtuosity, and ability to excite and engage audiences of all ages. With an extensive repertoire spanning five centuries, David has also become one of the foremost organ transcribers of symphonic works. He has transcribed orchestral compositions by Schubert, Tchaikovsky, Brahms, Elgar, Bruckner, Ravel, and Bach, as well as Mahler's Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth, Sixth, and Eighth symphonies.

Named as "an intrepid improviser" by Michael Barone, host of American Public Media's Pipedreams, David performs more than 50 concerts a year at international venues, teaches performance at Cambridge University, frequently serves on international organ competition juries, and gives master classes at colleges and conservatories across the U.S. and Europe.

On March 4, 2023, David received the highest honour of the Royal College of Organists, the RCO Medal, in recognition of distinguished achievement in organ performance and composition.