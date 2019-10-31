Articulate Theatre Company's presents DOCTOR FRANKENSTEIN this November
Articulate Theatre Company's production of Doctor Frankenstein gears up for a limited run starting November 8. Articulate is thrilled to have George Allison's new play, "Doctor Frankenstein," inaugurate their residency as part of the historic West End Theatre's Consortium located on the second floor of the historic Church of St. Paul and St. Andrew (263 W 86th St, New York City). "The stunning architecture is a perfect location for Doctor Frankenstein," says Brittney Venable, Articulate's managing director.
A commanding cast charged with mastering the macabre and dramatic elements of George Allison's engrossing version of the Shelley novel but taken from a different side of Dr. Victor Frankenstein, has been assembled to breathe life into the work opening at ATC's new home, the West End Theatre, 263 W 86th Street, NYC, running November 8 - 23. In this version taking place after-the-fact, Dr. Victor Frankenstein asks "What if Mary Shelley got it wrong... on purpose?"
John Blaylock* leads the powerhouse cast that includes Steve Humphreys,* Tammy McNeill,* Loren Bidner,* Brianna Kalisch,* J. Dolan Byrnes,* Chris Robertson (*member, Actors Equity)
Produced by Articulate Theatre Company and directed by the company's artistic director, Cat Parker, the production is written - and designed - by George Allison.
Managing Director - Brittney Venable; Co-Producers - Tekla Gaughan and Judith Manocherian LLC; Lighting Designer - Dennis Parichy; Sound Designer - Morry Campbell; Video Designer - Eric Siegel; Costume Designer - Jim Buff; Stage Manager - Sabrina Morabito; Props Manager - Diana Sadova; Costume Manager - Anna Rumberg; Fight Choreographer - Michael Hagins
Watch the Trailer: https://youtu.be/e44RxgWvu7g
Photo provided by Article Theatre (pictured l to r, Steve Humphreys, John Blaylock)
