Camelot
Art Revealed for Aaron Sorkin and Bartlett Sher's CAMELOT Revival

Camelot will open April 13, 2023 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Lincoln Center Theater has just revealed key art for upcoming production of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot. Featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will now begin performances on Thursday, March 9, 2023 and open on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Camelot

Based on "The Once and Future King" by T.H. White, CAMELOT, Lerner and Loewe's 1960 follow up to My Fair Lady, is a story about the quest for democracy, striving for justice, and the tragic struggle between passion and aspiration, between lovers and kingdoms. This epic and timely tale features the iconic characters King Arthur, Queen Guenevere, and Sir Lancelot as well as the beloved original score with lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe which includes "If Ever I Would Leave You," "What Do the Simple Folk Do?" and the title song "Camelot."

Casting and design team for Lincoln Center Theater's new production of Lerner & Loewe's Camelot will be announced at a later date.




