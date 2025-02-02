Art Bath X 92NY, Curated By Mara Driscoll And Elizabeth Yilmaz, Set for March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For two nights only, Art Bath x 92NY will transcend traditional performances, offering a sensory journey through the historic halls of 92NY and its celebrated Harkness Dance Center. Art Bath x 92NY will be held on March 6, 2025 at 7pm and March 7, 2025 at 7pm. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.92ny.org/event/art-bath-x-92ny.

Step into a world of artistic innovation, where Martha Graham Dance Company's Xin Ying and Katherine Crockett, John Manzari & Dancers, Joey Arias, Roderick George, Flower Shark, Christopher Williams, and additional exciting guests will take you through a mesmerizing experience. From an opening cocktail hour to an evening of breathtaking performances, Art Bath blurs the lines between concert and art party, creating a fertile ground for bold, experimental creation.

As the night unfolds, you'll be led through iconic spaces - The Hall of Mirrors, Arnhold Center, Buttenwieser Lounge, and Arnhold Studio - culminating in stunning performances at Buttenwieser Hall. Expect cutting-edge choreography, historical film footage, live DJ sets, and craft anniversary cocktails, all woven into a two-hour experience celebrating dance history and its thrilling future.

This is a one-of-a-kind event that marks a 90-year legacy of artistic excellence and innovation at 92NY. Immerse yourself in an evening of bold experimentation and boundary-pushing performance - an experience you'll remember forever.

This event is part of the Harkness Dance Center's 90th Celebration:

DEL Movement Sentence Choir - Sat, Mar 8, 1 pm

Harkness Dance Center - Celebrating 90 Years - Sat, Mar 8, 7:30 pm

Graham, Limón, Ailey: Tracing Three Generations of Titans of Dance at 92NY - Mon, Mar 10, 6 pm