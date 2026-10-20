RAGTIME 2025 Broadway Cast Recording to Release Tiny Vinyl and Dolby Atmos Editions

Concord Theatricals Recordings will release two new editions of RAGTIME (2025 BROADWAY CAST RECORDING) – 4” Tiny Vinyl and a Dolby Atmos digital remix. Both album variants will be available on Friday, November 20.

The 4” collectible record, pressed in Transparent Ruby vinyl, features two beloved songs from Lincoln Center Theater's four-time Tony Award-winning musical revival, Ragtime. The miniature record holds two songs, one on each side: “Make Them Hear You” and “Back to Before,” performed by Tony Award winners Joshua Henry and Caissie Levy respectively – and plays on most turntables. Tiny Vinyl is now available for pre-order exclusively at concordtheatricalsrecordings.com and Creative Goods.

Tiny Vinyl has established a new take on physical music, combining the appeal of collectible formats with the resurgence of vinyl. The 4” records, packaged in a mini gatefold, offer a pocket-sized way for fans to enjoy physical music, with each release produced as a numbered, limited-edition to the same manufacturing standards as a traditional 12” vinyl. Ragtime (2025 Broadway Cast Recording) in Dolby Atmos offers an immersive listening experience, transporting fans into the world of the acclaimed Broadway production.

About Ragtime

Ragtime is the sweeping musical adaptation of E. L. Doctorow's classic novel that follows three fictional families in pursuit of the American Dream at the dawn of the 20th Century: Black pianist Coalhouse Walker, Jr. and his beloved Sarah, Jewish immigrant Tateh and his little girl, and a wealthy white family led by matriarch Mother. All grasping for the same dream, if only they can hold onto it.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic. The 2025 Broadway production was directed by Lincoln Center Theater's Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet.

The album is produced by GRAMMY Award winner Sean Patrick Flahaven and four-time GRAMMY nominees Ahrens and Flaherty. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by GRAMMY winner Ian Kagey and mastered by GRAMMY winner Oscar Zambrano with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album features the Ragtime 2025 Broadway revival's original cast members including Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, Tony Award winner, Olivier and Grammy nominee Caissie Levy, and Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, Colin Donnell, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross, Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Anna Grace Barlow, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Nick Barrington and Tabitha Lawing, as well as Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta'Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Kaleb Johnson, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Ellie May Sennett, Deandre Sevon, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Ragime will launch a North American Tour in the fall of 2027. The tour will premiere at Shea's Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, New York, before continuing onto cities across the U.S. and Canada. Additional tour stops and casting will be announced at a later date.

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