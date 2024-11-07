Ariana Grande to Talk WICKED on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ariana Grande is going back to The Tonight Show! Next week, the Wicked star will make her 12th appearance on the late-night show to discuss the new movie with host Jimmy Fallon. This is Grande's second Tonight Show appearance this year, following a visit in June where she performed from her latest album. Tune in on Thursday, November 14th at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to watch her talk about the highly-anticipated film.

“The Tonight Show” is the longest-running talk show on television and the #1 late-night program on digital. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Along with Grande, the Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC