Ariana Grande Visits WICKED on Broadway

The Broadway production of Wicked had a special guest on February 19-- Ariana Grande, who will soon star as Glinda in the long-anticipated adaptation of the hit musical.

Grande shared praise for the show's leads, Lindsay Heather Pearce and Brittney Johnson, on her Instagram story, stating, "You were so very, very brilliant. Truly an honor to see and hug and hear and witness you both. I am weeping!!!!!!!!!!!!! Still!!!!!! Words simply do not suffice. Everyone was so remarkable. I feel so deeply thankful to have experienced this tonight. Floating!"

Johnson, who just began her turn as Glinda full-time, took to Twitter to share her excitement for meeting Grande, stating, "What a treat having the future Miss Bubble Queen in the audience last night!" See the full tweet below.

What a treat having the future Miss Bubble Queen in the audience last night! @arianagrande you have such a kind & beautiful spirit. It was lovely meeting you & I can't WAIT to see your take on this character whom we both love so much! I am so very proud of you ? #BrittneyTheGood pic.twitter.com/3G7crVY0Gn - Brittney Johnson (@sunnybrittney) February 20, 2022

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Grande will star alongside Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) in the film adaptation of Wicked.

Long before millions of fans fell in love with the singer and actress as Cat Valentine on the hit Nickelodeon show Victorious, Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu directs the feature which will reunite him with cinematographer Alice Brooks. Chu had previously directed 2021's film adaptation of In the Heights, which also featured Brooks as Cinematographer.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.