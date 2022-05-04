Ariana DeBose Will Host the 2022 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards announced today that Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 - 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

Ariana DeBose is known for her varying roles on stage, film and television. DeBose is best known for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her star turning role as "Anita". On-stage, DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as "Disco Donna" in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for "Distinguished Performance" and won a Chita Rivera Award for "Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show.

In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Hamilton as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award winning film version that was later released on Disney+. After her departure from Hamilton in 2016, DeBose completed a run as "Jane" in the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale. Her theater credits include: Leading Player in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippin, "Mary Wilson" in Motown The Musical, "Nautica" in Bring It On: The Musical and ensemble in Stephen Sondheim's Company. She recently had a breakout role in Schmigadoon!, and received critical acclaim for her performance in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical The Prom. Next, DeBose will star in Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter; Argylle from Apple and the space thriller ISS.

DeBose currently sits on the International Board of Covenant House advocating for homeless youth, many of whom identify as LGBTQ. She is also a board member of A is For, a reproductive rights organization started by Martha Plimpton that works to ensure that all women have access to reproductive and abortion care free of stigma.

"I'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!" said Ariana DeBose. "This is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th."

"The 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration," said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "We can't wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12th and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us."

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, said, "There's a reason Ariana has been nominated and won so many awards ... and you'll see why on June 12th when she is back 'home' on a Broadway stage."

"We are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year's Tony Awards," said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Event and Alternative Programming, CBS. "After the last challenging two years there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway, and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist."

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date has been extended for the 2021-2022 season to Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations on Monday, May 9th at 9:00 AM ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page.

A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at Ariana DeBose (West Side Story, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022 (8:00 a?" 11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00 a?" 8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+. The celebration will commence at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT with exclusive content streaming only on Paramount+. Hosts and further information on the Paramount+ presentation will be announced at a later date. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. Ariana DeBose is known for her varying roles on stage, film and television. DeBose is best known for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her star turning role as a?oeAnitaa??. On-stage, DeBose is perhaps best known for her role as a?oeDisco Donnaa?? in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, which earned her a 2018 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. For the same role, she was nominated for a Drama League Award for a?oeDistinguished Performancea?? and won a Chita Rivera Award for a?oeOutstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show. In 2015, DeBose appeared alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda in the groundbreaking, Tony-winning musical Hamilton as a member of the original cast in both the Broadway and off-Broadway productions, as well as the Emmy Award winning film version that was later released on Disney+. After her departure from Hamilton in 2016, DeBose completed a run as a?oeJanea?? in the original Broadway cast of A Bronx Tale. Her theater credits include: Leading Player in the Tony Award-winning revival of Pippin, a?oeMary Wilsona?? in Motown The Musical, a?oeNauticaa?? in Bring It On: The Musical and ensemble in Stephen Sondheim's Company. She recently had a breakout role in Schmigadoon!, and received critical acclaim for her performance in Ryan Murphy's Netflix adaptation of the hit-Broadway musical The Prom. Next, DeBose will star in Sony Pictures' Kraven the Hunter; Argylle from Apple and the space thriller ISS. DeBose currently sits on the International Board of Covenant House advocating for homeless youth, many of whom identify as LGBTQ. She is also a board member of A is For, a reproductive rights organization started by Martha Plimpton that works to ensure that all women have access to reproductive and abortion care free of stigma. a?oeI'm coming home! I'm so honored to celebrate 75 years of excellence in theatre, but more importantly every member of this community who poured themselves into making sure the lights of Broadway have the opportunity to shine brightly once again!a?? said Ariana DeBose. a?oeThis is a dream come true, and I'm excited to see you all on June 12th.a?? a?oeThe 75th Tony Awards celebration is a big moment for all of us in the theatre community, and in Ariana we have found the perfect host to lead this celebration,a?? said Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. a?oeWe can't wait to see Ariana take the stage on June 12th and dazzle, inspire, and entertain us.a?? Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment, said, a?oeThere's a reason Ariana has been nominated and won so many awards a?? and you'll see why on June 12th when she is back 'home' on a Broadway stage.a?? a?oeWe are thrilled to have Ariana DeBose, who has captivated audiences with her inspirational roles on stage and in film and television, host this year's Tony Awards,a?? said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music, Live Event and Alternative Programming, CBS. a?oeAfter the last challenging two years there is no one better to bring the theater community together on this important night honoring the best of Broadway, and share the joys of live performing once again than this extraordinarily talented artist.a?? The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date has been extended for the 2021-2022 season to Wednesday, May 4, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren and Tony Award Nominee Joshua Henry will host the 75th Annual Tony Awards Nominations on Monday, May 9th at 9:00 AM ET on the Tony Awards official YouTube page. A limited number of tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards will be made available. Tickets will be available at www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Monday, May 9th at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT. About the Tony Awards The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. At The Broadway League, Lauren Reid is Chair and Charlotte St. Martin is President. At the American Theatre Wing, Emilio Sosa is Chair and Heather A. Hitchens is President & CEO. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director. Sponsors for The Tony Awards include: Carnegie Mellon University a?" the first-ever, exclusive higher education partner; City National Bank a?" official bank of the Tony Awards; MAC Cosmetics - official makeup partner; People/EW - official magazine partner; Playbill; Sofitel New York a?" the official hotel of the Tony Awards; Rainbow Room - official partner of the Tony Nominee Luncheon; and United Airlines a?" the official airline of the Tony Awards for over 20 years.">www.TonyAwards.com/tickets starting on Monday, May 9th at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT.