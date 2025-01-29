Ariana DeBose No Longer In Talks To Lead EVITA in London Due to Scheduling

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety has reported that Ariana DeBose is no longer in talks to star in Evita in London “due to scheduling.” BroadwayWorld previously reported that DeBose was in talks to star as Eva Peron in the revival of Evita at the London Palladium, coming this year. DeBose is currently shooting the Amazon Prime Video series 'Scarpetta' starring Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Evita, directed by Jamie Lloyd, will be presented at The London Palladium from June 14- September 6, 2025.

DeBose had previously stated “if you’re going to do a revival of a property that is well known and well loved, it’s paramount to have a new vision, a new way in for today’s audiences.”

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's legendary Evita will return to the West End, reimagined by the visionary award-winning director Jamie Lloyd. Featuring an iconic score including Don’t Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me.

Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation’s heart and divided its soul.

The revival will be produced by Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals and The Jamie Lloyd Company by arrangement with The Really Useful Group Ltd. Jamie Lloyd originally directed Evita at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre as part of their 2019 season.

About Evita

The musical began as a rock opera concept album released in 1976. Its success led to productions in London's West End in 1978, winning the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical at the 1978 Laurence Olivier Awards, and on Broadway a year later, where it was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical at the 34th Tony Awards.

Notably, the role of Eva Peron has been played by Elaine Paige, Patti LuPone, Nancy Opel, Elena Roger, Caroline Bowman and many more. Recently, West End concert was performed at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in July and August 2023, starring Auli'i Cravalho. The 1996 film adaptation of Evita was led by Madonna in the title role.