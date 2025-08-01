April Clayton and Miguel Del Aguila Release Torrential Raindance on Urtext Records

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Urtext Records has released Torrential Raindance, the debut duo album by acclaimed flutist April Clayton and GRAMMY-nominated composer-pianist Miguel del Aguila.

The album showcases their extraordinary musical connection in a cinematic program of del Aguila’s flute-piano compositions written over the last decade. A leading voice in contemporary classical music, del Aguila draws on Latin American rhythms, impressionistic textures, and lyrical depth, with performances that highlight Clayton’s expressive clarity and technical brilliance.

The program includes Piano Rolls Flute, which evokes tango and Paraguayan guarania styles with whimsical flair, and Torrential Raindance, a recent work imagining a rain-summoning ritual during drought. The meditative Silencio honors the composer’s late brother, while Sonata Flautisima traverses a dark, rainy night to a sunlit day using extended flute techniques. The closing track, Malambo, bursts with life and movement, inspired by the traditional dance of South American gauchos.

“Torrential Raindance” was recorded at Futura Productions in Boston and produced by Maria Canales. The album is now streaming and available in physical formats. CD release concerts will be held October 16 at the University of North Texas in Denton and October 19 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Austin.

For more information, visit AprilClayton.com and MiguelDelAguila.com.