Apply to Be BroadwayWorld's Junior Editor Intern

Oct. 5, 2017  

Apply to Be BroadwayWorld's Junior Editor InternAre Broadway and Editorial your favorite things? If so we have the perfect internship for you!

The BWW Junior Editor Intern will help maintain the largest theatrical website in the world, focusing on maintaining our regional pages and updating content around the BroadwayWorld. Applicants will get to experience a variety of tasks associated with the day to day maintenance of a large-scale digital publication.

Applicants should be current college students who are organized, thorough, and have a keen attention to detail. Priority will be given to applicants who are able to receive college credit for the internship. Excellent writing skills and creativity are also essential. Applicants must also be able to multi-task and write quickly.

The position offers flexible hours and the opportunity to work remotely for your convenience. Applicants both in and outside of New York City are encouraged to apply.

Interns can expect to dedicate approximately 10 hours per week.

The internship offers invaluable training in online media and an opportunity to be a player on the front lines of the theater and entertainment worlds. The internship is unpaid, with college credit available.

To apply, please send a resume and one writing sample to intern2017@BWAYWORLD.com


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Photo Flash: First Look - Classic TV Series Graces the Stage in THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse
  • Okieriete Onaodowan Speaks on GREAT COMET Controversy, Says Show Didn't 'Take the Time to Cultivate' Diversity
  • Shortlist Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Voting Now Open!
  • Breaking News: Orfeh Will Return to Broadway in PRETTY WOMAN!
  • Tony Award-Winning COME FROM AWAY Exceeds $12 Million in Ticket Sales in Toronto
  • Kecia Lewis, Julee Cerda, Treshelle Edmond, and John McGinty Join CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com