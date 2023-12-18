Applications Now Open for Adelphi Orchestra's 20th Annual Young Artist Competition

The 2024 Adelphi Young Artist Competition is open to Strings, woodwinds, and piano of any nationality up to age 23. The 2024 first-place winner will perform with the Adelphi Orchestra during the 2024-25 Season. Finalists play in a recital on April 20 2024 in New York City at the National Opera Center in Marc Scorca recital Hall. Prizes will be awarded in each category. Applications to be received by: February 1, 2024.

Divisions: College (student in a University/College/Conservatory or 18 - 23);Senior (15-18) ;Junior (14 and under) Division - As of Feb 1 2024.

For application details, visit: https://adelphiorchestra.org/young-artist-competition

Previous winners include Esther Youjeong Yang, Sophia Werner, Sooah Jeon, SoHyun Ko, Hikaru Yonezaki, Randall Goosby, Bryan Cheng, Xiaoxuan Shi, Nathan Meltzer, Ari Boutris, Ming Nga Cheung, Dylan Wu, Anton Rist, Brieuc Vourch, Jennifer Choi, Lindy Tsai, Ethan Siegel, Philo Lee, and Christina Hughes.

Upcoming Concerts with 2023 Competition Winners

Kyunghun Kim - Conductor

Musical Nomads

 March 8, 2024, 7:30pm | Fair Lawn Community Theater

 March 9, 2024, 2pm | Broadway Presbyterian Church

 Stravinsky: Pulcinella Suite

Ravel: Tzigane, Op. 4 | Ella Eom (Violin)

 Schumann: Symphony No. 3 "Rhenish" Tickets

Complexity & Simplicity

 May 11, 2024, 2pm | Broadway Presbyterian Church

 May 12, 2024, 2pm | Fair Lawn Community Center Theater

 Brahms: Variations on a Theme by Haydn

Mozart: Concerto for Violin No. 3 in G major | Esther Youjeong Yang (Violin)

Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B flat major Tickets

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra renowned for its symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. Over the past 20 years, the orchestra has hosted the Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts, supporting young talent throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra regularly presents concerts featuring accomplished national and international guest soloists. A finalist in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division for six years, the Adelphi Orchestra is a proud member of Opera America and the League of Orchestras. Standing as one of northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestras and an integral part of the state's cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information.