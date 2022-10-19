Could Times Square Get a Casino? Broadway League and Actors Equity React

The New York Times is reporting that commercial developer, SL Green Realty Corporation and gambling corporation Caesars Entertainment have joined a bidding war to obtain a casino license to bring a new gaming and gambling location to Times Square.

The companies have placed a bid with the city of New York to bring their new casino to the SL Green building at 1515 Broadway right above the Minskoff Theater, currently home to Disney's "The Lion King" on W. 44th street.

In a pitch letter, the entities called the project a "once in a lifetime opportunity to once again solidify Times Square as the world's greatest entertainment area."

In addition to the gaming element, the space would also include restaurants, a hotel, and a wellness center. Installing the new casino would also offer enhanced security for the Times Square, says the proposal.

SL Green and Caesars are currently soliciting support from local businesses to generate enough neighborhood good will to obtain the license. The Broadway League has voiced its opposition to the project.

In an email obtained by The Times, the League said, "The addition of a casino will overwhelm the already densely congested area and would jeopardize the entire neighborhood whose existence is dependent on the success of Broadway. Broadway is the key driver of tourism and risking its stability would be detrimental to the city."

Actors' Equity Association has come out in support of the project in a statement saying, "The proposal from the developer for a Times Square casino would be a game changer that boosts security and safety in the Times Square neighborhood with increased security staff, more sanitation equipment and new cameras. We applaud the developer's commitment to make the neighborhood safer for arts workers and audience members alike."

The League's opposition could call the future of the project into question with state senator Brad Hoylman saying that The Broadway League's "influence and clout and understanding of what theatergoers want is crucial to the future of Times Square, and if they're opposing this proposal, I don't see how it proceeds."

Project backers must also be approved by at least two-thirds of a six-member community advisory board in build locations. This stipulation grants local businesses, community activists, and local elected officials tremendous influence in the process.

SL Green and Caesars join a bidding frenzy that came to light earlier this summer. Competing developers are currently vying for licenses to build with their sights set on several locations in the New York City area, including a site in Brooklyn, Hudson Yards and Willets point near Citifield ballpark.

Commercial developers such as Related Companies and Vornado and gaming giants like Hard Rock, Las Vegas Sands, and Bally's Corporation have been among those seeking licenses to develop casinos in the region.

The New York State Gaming Commission has been authorized to issue just three casino licenses for the downstate area. NYC Mayor Eric Adams has expressed hopes that at least two of the licenses will be granted in the city. Governor Kathy Hochul has also expressed support for the project.