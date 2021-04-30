Apple Original Films Will Release COME FROM AWAY, Filmed Live in NYC

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

Apple Original Films has landed the live filmed production of the award-winning hit musical "Come From Away," directed by Christopher Ashley, who received the Tony Award for his direction of the Broadway production, with choreography by Tony nominee and Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. eOne, Hasbro's entertainment studio is producing the live capture performance.

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will produce alongside the original stage producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer.

The production will take place this May in New York City and feature cast members from the Broadway production, employing over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams. Complete casting will be announced at a later date. Laurel Thomson will Executive Produce for eOne. Alchemy Production Group will provide stage production and general management. RadicalMedia ("Hamilton," "David Byrne's American Utopia") will film the production.

"Come From Away" tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), four Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," five Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical" and three Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical." "Come From Away" was nominated for seven 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, global productions of "Come From Away" included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour.