Antione L. Smith, Emily Bautista, Tally Sessions & More Join 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER: A Virtual Celebration of Broadway

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER will take place on Sunday, September 20, 2020.

Antoine L. Smith (Carousel, The Color Purple), Emily Bautista (Miss Saigon, Les Misérables Tour), and Tally Sessions (Company, Anastasia) will be making appearances in 20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER, a virtual cabaret celebrating Broadway musicals written at least 20 years ago, by having rising stars (under the age of 20) pair up with actors from the Broadway or touring company of each show! All proceeds from the event will benefit The Actors Fund.

The concert will feature the talents of Will Burton (Hello, Dolly!, An American in Paris), Julian DeGuzman (Newsies!,Miss Saigon), Hannah Florence (Anastasia, Gigi), Paul HeeSang Miller (The King and I, Miss Saigon), Christine Cornish Smith (My Fair Lady, Cats), Sam Strasfeld (Mary Poppins, An American in Paris), and Adrienne Walker (The Lion King, Kiss Me, Kate), partnered with rising stars Reneé Agben, Giulia Arlia, Michela Arlia, Joshua Boyce, Molly Greenwold, Will Gurley, Raphael Kummer-Landau, Sophia Levit, Diana Maria Paunetto, Jamir Reef, Kira Safier, Ezra Tock, and more to be announced soon. Casting is subject to change.

Producer and music director, Jorden Amir says, "From a very young age, I have been drawn to every aspect of Broadway, from the power of the music to the magic of the scenery. Never would I, or anyone, have thought that it would all disappear overnight. When thinking of ways to keep Broadway standing during this time, I stumbled upon the idea of having Broadway actors, currently out of work due to the COVID-19 virus, being paired up with students who are doing something to give back to their community or the world. I want to show the world the power that music and young people have to make a positive impact. Hopefully, I will inspire others to make a difference too.

Not only did the magic of Broadway disappear overnight, but so did the jobs of actors, music directors, stage managers, costume designers, and everyone else involved with bringing theater to life. Lots of heartbreaking uncertainty has come to many of whether and for how long they will be able to meet even their basic needs, like living expenses and medical care, let alone the extra challenges that Covid-19 has brought and may continue to bring to those who have been infected. I hope my efforts can not only contribute but bring awareness to what this incredible organization has been able to do. The Actors Fund has been helping to provide this critical support, particularly through its COVID-19 Emergency Fund."

20 & UNDER SING 20 & OVER will air via YouTube on Sunday, September 20, 2020. The concert is produced, and music directed by Jorden Amir. A link for viewing the concert, along with more cast members, will be released shortly.

For more information about The Actors Fund, please visit https://actorsfund.org/.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

