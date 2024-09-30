Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope to Appear in New Ryan Murphy/Evan Peters Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway stars Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope are both set to star in The Beauty, a new series from creators Evan Peters and Ryan Murphy, according to Variety. Peters and Murphy have worked together several times, including for American Horror Story, Pose, and Dahmer. In addition to his work as a co-creator, Peters will star in the series, alongside Ramos, Pope, and Ashton Kutcher. The stars will executive produce as well.

The Beauty is adapted from the comic book series by Jeremy Haun and Jason A. Hurley. The critically acclaimed comic takes a look at modern beauty standards and the risks that people are willing to take to achieve physical perfection.

The FX series, which comes as part of Murphy's Disney deal, is slated to receive 11 episodes and will begin production this fall.

Anthony Ramos recently played the role of Javi in Twisters. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton. Earlier this year, May 15th was proclaimed as "Anthony Ramos Day" in Brooklyn, following a donation from the actor to the arts program at Bushwick High School.

Jeremy Pope is an American actor and singer. He became the sixth person in Tony Award history to be nominated in two categories for separate performances during the same year, when he received nominations for Choir Boy and Ain't Too Proud in 2019. He earned a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album nomination for Ain't Too Proud. He was recently seen on Broadway in The Collaboration.