Anthony Ramos Releases New Single 'Blessings'

"In The Heights" and "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos released a new single, "Blessings," today!

Listen to the new song below!

Ramos announced the release on his Twitter account:

"Blessings" is out everywhere NOW ?? This is one of my favorite songs I've ever written. Getchyo Blessing and download da joint. Throw up your ?? emojis.https://t.co/aWMdw2tVNQ pic.twitter.com/Q45v9so1dW - Anthony Ramos (@ARamosofficial) May 14, 2021

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper . He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

Photo Credit: Anthony Ramos