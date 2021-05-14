Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Ramos Releases New Single 'Blessings'

Ramos will also star in the upcoming "In The Heights" film as Usnavi.

May. 14, 2021  
"In The Heights" and "Hamilton" star Anthony Ramos released a new single, "Blessings," today!

Listen to the new song below!

Ramos announced the release on his Twitter account:

Anthony Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.

In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."

Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

Photo Credit: Anthony Ramos


