Anthony Hopkins Signs On For Film Adaptation of THE FATHER

May. 17, 2018  

It has been reported that Academy Award-winning actor, Anthony Hopkins has signed on to lead a film adaptation of the Tony Award-nominated drama, The Father.

French playwright Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, the writer responsible for the play's English translation, are said to be collaborating on an English-language screen play for the film, which is expected to begin shooting in October.

Three-time Tony Award winner Frank Langella won a Tony Award for his performance in the Broadway production of the play which had previously captivated Paris and London. Winner of the Molière Award, France's most prestigious honor for a new work of theater, and The Guardian's pick for Best Play of the Year.

Now 80 years old, André was once a tap dancer. He lives with his daughter Anne and her husband Antoine. Or was he an engineer whose daughter Anne lives in London with her new lover, Pierre? The thing is, he is still wearing his pajamas, and he can't find his watch. He is starting to wonder if he's losing control.

