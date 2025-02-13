Annual Garden Of Dreams Talent Show Returns to Radio City Music Hall in April

The annual Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:00PM. The 2025 event will feature performances from more than 150 young people from the tri-state area, all of whom are facing unimaginable obstacles. The Garden of Dreams Talent Show is free and open to the public, and each year, welcomes thousands of guests, along with celebrity and athlete mentors, in support of the talented performers. Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, a Garden of Dreams Foundation board member, serves as the Talent Show's creative director.



“The annual Talent Show is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for these remarkable young people facing unimaginable obstacles to share their talents with the world,” said Darryl “DMC” McDaniels of RUN DMC. “To work as hard as they do, and perform on the Great Stage of Radio City Music Hall, is a tremendous feat and I am so proud to be part of this annual event.”



“For nearly two decades, the Talent Show has been one of the Garden of Dreams Foundation's core events, impacting the lives of countless young people and their families,” said Rich Constable, Executive Vice President Global Head of Government Affairs & Social Impact, MSG Entertainment. “Every year, this incredible event provides hundreds of inspiring young people from our Garden of Dreams family with the unforgettable opportunity to live out their dreams on one of the world's greatest stages.”



The 2025 Talent Show will showcase more than 150 young people from 28 of the Garden of Dreams Foundation's 30 partner organizations across the tri-state area, including Make-A-Wish, Children's Aid, Children's Village, SCAN-Harbor and Madison Square Boys & Girls Club, in group and solo acts including dance numbers, instrumental performances, a drumline, vocal performances of original and classic songs, and more.



Over the years, a star-studded lineup of celebrities and athletes have participated in the Garden of Dreams Talent Show – from mentoring performers to serving as presenters at the event – including A$AP Rocky, Kelsey Asbille, Skylar Astin, Sara Bareilles, Beastie Boys' Ad-Rock and Mike D, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Bensimon, Nicholas Braun, Anne Burrell, Dave Chappelle, Misty Copeland, Victor Cruz, Chloe Flower, Whoopi Goldberg, Josh Groban, David Harbour, Ansel Elgort, Fabolous, Fat Joe, Hugh Jackman, Kevin Jonas, Alicia Keys, Hoda Kotb, Jane Krakowski, Remy Ma, Jill Martin, Gaten Matarazzo, Darryl McDaniels, John McEnroe, Caleb McLaughlin, Shawn Mendes, Seth Meyers, Tracy Morgan, Liam Neeson, Papoose, Michael Rainey Jr., Marc Roberge, Chloe Sevigny, Michael Strahan, The Strokes, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, Justin Tuck, Jonathan Van Ness, Carlos Vives, Michelle Williams as well as Broadway stars, Knicks and Rangers players and alumni, and the Radio City Rockettes.



The Garden of Dreams Foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to bringing life-changing opportunities to young people in need. In partnership with MSG Entertainment, MSG Sports and Sphere Entertainment – including the New York Knicks, Rangers, Radio City Rockettes, Westchester Knicks, famed showplaces, and regional sports and entertainment television networks – Garden of Dreams brings young people together to raise their spirits, build resilience, and provide networking, mentoring and educational opportunities through MSG's power of community building. All of the Foundation's activities are driven by three guiding principles – Community Projects, Education, Inspiration & Joy – and target young people facing illness or financial challenges, as well as children of uniformed personnel who have been lost or injured while serving our communities. Since its inception in 2006, the Garden of Dreams Foundation has impacted more than 440,000 young people and their families.



The 2025 Garden of Dreams Talent Show will take place at Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday, April 8, 2025 at 7:00PM. The event is open to the public and tickets are free, but must be reserved in advance at https://www.gardenofdreamsfoundation.org/programs/2025-talent-show.