Annette Bening, Matthew Broderick, and Eva Marie Saint Featured in Holiday Episode Of The Pack Podcast

Tony-winner Matthew Broderick, 4-time Oscar-nominee Annette Bening, and Oscar-winner Eva Marie Saint (On the Waterfront, North by Northwest) are featured in this week's special holiday episode of The Pack Podcast "The Christmas Letter" which is available starting today. Benefitting The Actors Fund and Feeding America, The Pack Podcast launched this summer and features star-studded casts performing short comedies by Emmy-nominated & Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack in the style of classic radio plays. New episodes are posted every Thursday at www.ThePackPodcast.org. Emmy-winner Sarah Jessica Parker & Eva Marie Saint were featured in last week's episode, "Jenny and Mrs. Brown".

Recent performers have also included Margaret Cho, Jackie Hoffman, Lewis Black, Pamela Adlon, Molly Shannon, Phil Rosenthal, John Leguizamo, Jennifer Tilly, Gina Gershon, Carol Kane, Hamilton Tony-winner Renée Elise Goldsberry, Michael Zegen (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Oscar Nunez (The Office), John Magaro (Umbrella Academy), and Caroline Aaron (Marvelous Mrs. Maisel).

The podcast has also featured Emmy-winner Tony Hale (Veep), SNL's Cecily Strong, Blair Underwood (Self Made), Emmy-winners Sherri Shepherd, Dana Delany and Tate Donovan, John Leguizamo, Cheryl Hines (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Tony-winners Ann Reinking, Andrea Martin and Santino Fontana (Tootsie), four-time Oscar-nominee Marsha Mason, Oscar-nominee George Segal (The Goldbergs), Michael Urie (Torch Song Trilogy), George Wendt (Cheers), Cedric Yarbrough (Reno 911), Rachel Dratch (SNL), Beverly D'Angelo (National Lampoon's Vacation films), Scott Adsit (30 Rock), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), Renee Taylor (The Nanny), Drew Droege, Lynne Stewart (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anika Larsen (Beautiful), Grammy-winning music legend Peter Asher, Rob Morrow (Numbers), Diedrich Bader (American Housewife), John Fugelsang (SiriusXM), Ed Weeks (The Mindy Project), Willie Garson (Sex & the City), SNL legend Laraine Newman, Steven Weber (Indebted), Lainie Kazan (My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Milo Manheim (Zombies), Tracee Chimo (Madame Secretary), Lucy Davis (The Office), Tim DeKay (White Collar), Constance Forslund, Spencer Garrett (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Dayle Reyfel (Celebrity Autobiography on Broadway), Mitch Silpa (Nobodies), Beth Triffon, Terry Walters, Julia Macchio, Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald, and Ethan Hutchinson (Queen Sugar).

Pack created the hit show Celebrity Autobiography, presented on Broadway last year. His live comedy series The Pack had been performed live in theaters in LA as a monthly event with sold out audiences and is now available to all in the form of spoken word radio plays, benefitting two important organizations -- The Actors Fund and Feeding America. For The Pack Podcast, the actors will be recording and interacting from their homes worldwide from LA, NYC, Austin, Toronto, London and Copenhagen! Through the mystery of radio podcasts, listeners can experience these stories & voices in a unique and highly imaginative way. The Pack Podcast is produced by Jen Hegarty, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.

Called a "prodigiously gifted storyteller" by the Los Angeles Times, Eugene Pack is the creator of Celebrity Autobiography which ran on Broadway & won the Drama Desk Award in the category of "Unique Theatrical Experience." He has performed with the show on tour and internationally including the West End, Scotland and the Sydney Opera House. An Emmy-nominated writer, Pack is also the creator/exec. producer of the hit CMT series "Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team."