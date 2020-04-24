Annaleigh Ashford and Brooks Ashmanskas to Appear on JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY In Celebration of Sondheim
Josh Swallows Broadway's Livestream presents: 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH Annaleigh Ashford AND Brooks Ashmanskas'.
SATURDAY, APRIL 25th 2020 at 9pm (ET) at http://www.BPN.fm/TownHall
Josh Swallows Broadway is a popular comedy podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network hosted by Broadway funny man Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Hair). Since the Quarantine, BPN and JSB have started doing weekly live-stream shows at 9pm. This Saturday night will be a Sondheim celebration with Annaleigh Ashford and Brooks Ashmanskas.
Josh first met Annaleigh while in the 1st National Tour of WICKED. He played Boq while she covered Megan Hilty's Glinda. She left the tour to make her Broadway debut in LEGALLY BLONDE. Josh and Brooks first met at the first read of THE PROM and fell in love instantly. One thing the three have in common is their love of Sondheim and they have some hilarious stories to prove it. They will also be diving into making the incredible revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK that both Annaleigh and Brooks starred in.
This event is to kick off the Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, benefiting ASTEP (Artists Striving To End Poverty).
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
A star-studded lineup has been announced for a special virtual concert in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 90th Birthday, Take Me To The World: A Son... (read more)
Award Winning Actress Shirley Knight Dies at 83
Beloved actress Shirley Knight passed away from natural causes on April 22nd at the home of her daughter, Kaitlin Hopkins, in San Marcos, TX.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Drama Desk Awards Nominations- The Full List!
The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards has partnered with 'Stars in the House' to live stream this year's Nominations. Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces FRANKENSTEIN With Benedict Cumberbatch and ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA Will Be Available to Stream
The National Theatre has announced the next two productions that will be streamed live on YouTube every Thursday at 7PM BST via the National Theatre's... (read more)
VIDEO: Original LEGALLY BLONDE Cast Reunites via Broadway Podcast Network To Benefit BC/EFA
Omigod you guys! Broadway Podcast Network will present a Legally Blonde a?' The Musical reunion, to benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.... (read more)
VIDEO: Liz Callaway and Elaine Paige Sing A Virtual CHESS Duet!
Today, Broadway star Liz Callaway checked an item off her bucket list, taking up an offer from the legendary Elaine Page to perform a virtual duet on,... (read more)