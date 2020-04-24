Annaleigh Ashford and Brooks Ashmanskas to Appear on JOSH SWALLOWS BROADWAY In Celebration of Sondheim

Josh Swallows Broadway's Livestream presents: 'SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH Annaleigh Ashford AND Brooks Ashmanskas'.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25th 2020 at 9pm (ET) at http://www.BPN.fm/TownHall

Josh Swallows Broadway is a popular comedy podcast on the Broadway Podcast Network hosted by Broadway funny man Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day, Finding Neverland, Hair). Since the Quarantine, BPN and JSB have started doing weekly live-stream shows at 9pm. This Saturday night will be a Sondheim celebration with Annaleigh Ashford and Brooks Ashmanskas.

Josh first met Annaleigh while in the 1st National Tour of WICKED. He played Boq while she covered Megan Hilty's Glinda. She left the tour to make her Broadway debut in LEGALLY BLONDE. Josh and Brooks first met at the first read of THE PROM and fell in love instantly. One thing the three have in common is their love of Sondheim and they have some hilarious stories to prove it. They will also be diving into making the incredible revival of SUNDAY IN THE PARK that both Annaleigh and Brooks starred in.

This event is to kick off the Take Me to the World: A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration, benefiting ASTEP (Artists Striving To End Poverty).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





