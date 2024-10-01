Annaleigh Ashford Joins the Cast of ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Annaleigh Ashford has joined the cast of the world premiere of All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, with direction by Alex Timbers, from February 4 through 16th. Ashford completes the cast of the production.

Performances begin on Wednesday, December 11 at the Hudson Theatre (141 W. 44th Street) with a cast led by John Mulaney.

Tickets are on sale now at allinbroadway.com.

Full company to include:

John Mulaney (December 11 – January 12)

Fred Armisen (December 11 – January 12)

Renée Elise Goldsberry (December 11 – 30)

Richard Kind (December 11 – January 12)

Chloe Fineman (January 2 – 12)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (January 14 – February 16)

Aidy Bryant (January 14 – February 2)

Andrew Rannells (January 14 – 26)

Sam Richardson (January 14 – February 2)

Jimmy Fallon (January 28 – February 2)

David Cross (February 4 – 9)

Annaleigh Ashford (February 4 – 16)

Tim Meadows (February 4 – 16)

Hank Azaria (February 11 – 16)

It was previously announced that beloved musical duo The Bengsons (Abigail and Shaun Bengson) will be performing songs live on stage from The Magnetic Fields (composer, Stephin Merritt), including from the esteemed album “69 Love Songs.”

This marks Mr. Timbers’ fourth collaboration with Mr. Mulaney, having previously directed him in his comedy specials “Kid Gorgeous” and “Baby J,” as well as the Broadway show, Oh, Hello. From 2008 to 2011, Mr. Rich and Mr. Mulaney worked together as writers on “Saturday Night Live.” All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich contains short stories from Mr. Rich previously featured in the pages of The New Yorker.

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED.. And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.

The creative team will include David Korins (scenic designer), Jake DeGroot (lighting designer), Jennifer Moeller (Costume Designer), Peter Hylenski (sound designer), Lucy Mackinnon (projection designer), and Kris Kukul (music director).

Additionally, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake will be creating the illustrations for the production.

All In is produced on Broadway by Seaview and Lorne Michaels with New Yorker Studios. Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney will produce on behalf of Broadway Video. General Management is by Wagner Johnson Productions, and casting is by Taylor Williams, CSA.