Annaleigh Ashford, Caissie Levy and More to Perform at BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! Hosted by Julie Halston

Hosted by the actress/comedienne Julie Halston, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! will hold its special tenth-anniversary fundraiser, featuring an evening of the hottest music and comedy in town to benefit the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). This year's event will honor 10-time Tony-Award Winning Producer Daryl Roth with the Ralph Howard Legacy Award and will take place on Monday, February 24, at 5:30 pm at the Edison Ballroom (240 W, 47th St.) in New York City.

A variety of sponsorship opportunities and tickets are available and can be purchased at BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org. Tickets include a pre-event cocktail reception, elegant dinner, seating for the show, and admission to the after-party.

This year's celebration will feature a special performance by New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-Nominee, Bernie Williams, whose father passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Also starring in the show will be Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister, Tony-Award Nominee for Broadway's The Tale of the Allergist's Wife), Annaleigh Ashford (Broadway's Sunday in the Park With George, Tony Award-Winner for You Can't Take It With You), Robert Creighton (Broadway's Frozen; Cagney, Fred Astaire Award-Winner), Caissie Levy (Broadway's Frozen, upcoming Caroline, or Change), Beth Malone (Broadway's Angel's In America, Tony Award-Nominee for Fun Home), and more to be announced.

The 2020 Ralph Howard Legacy Award will be presented to Broadway Producer Daryl Roth at the event for her unwavering support of the PFF and BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! This award recognizes individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary commitment to the pulmonary fibrosis community and embody Ralph's mission of fostering and supporting talent through mentorship, opportunity, and education.

"Daryl is one of the most respected and beloved people in the Broadway community. Her taste in theatre is second only to her generous spirit. She has been a dear friend and staunch supporter of PFF since we started and I can think of no better person to receive The Ralph Howard Legacy Award," said Julie Halston.

The glittering event raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a deadly and complex disease that causes progressive scarring in the lungs. PF affects 200,000 Americans annually and 50,000 new cases are diagnosed each year. In 2019, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! raised more than $410,000. It is the largest single fundraiser for the Chicago-based Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

"For ten years, Broadway's exceptionally talented and generous performers have shared their talent on stage to benefit the pulmonary fibrosis community," said William T. Schmidt, President and CEO of the PFF. "With Julie Halston at the helm since day one, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! has become the PFF's largest and most anticipated fundraising event. It not only raises much needed funds for programs and research but it also provides hope and inspiration to patients everywhere."

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! features Broadway stars performing some of their favorite songs and original pieces. The benefit began as a tribute to Michael Kuchwara, Associated Press theater critic, who died suddenly of pulmonary fibrosis in 2010. Julie Halston, a founding partner of the event, is one of the PFF's leading advocates nationwide and shines as the evening's witty and dynamic host (Her Broadway credits include Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, and You Can't Take It With You).

Ms. Halston's motivation for participating in BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! is very personal as her husband, New York newscaster Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and received a life-extending lung transplant. Mr. Howard, a generous volunteer to both the PFF and many other organizations and lover of all things New York, succumbed to complications from the disease in August 2018.

BROADWAY BELTS FOR PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare, The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director, Ed Windels as Music Coordinator, and Greg Santos as Stage Manager. The benefit is produced for the tenth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston and Ed Windels.

For more information about the event and to secure your seat, visit BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org.

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to mobilize people and resources to provide access to high-quality care and lead research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

For more information about joining Broadway's best in supporting those with pulmonary fibrosis through a sponsorship or donation, please click HERE.

*Performers subject to change.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





