Jan. 22, 2018  



Ann Harada, Lou Liberatore & More to Appear in a Private Industry Reading of THE SEARCH FOR ECSTASY

A private industry reading of the new play, The Search for Ecstasy will take place on Monday, February 5, 2018, at 1 PM in NYC. A new comedy by Douglas Braverman, The Search for Ecstasy will be directed by Francesco Campari.

Two aging porn stars, worried about their impending retirements, decide to achieve financial security by filming a sequel to one of their greatest hits. The studio that produces their movies agrees to back the film on one condition: They must convince an unwilling, former co-star of theirs to join the project and recreate her popular character - despite the fact that the actress is now something of a religious fanatic. The Search for Ecstasy is a contemporary comedy that examines the trends in today's society and explores everyone's attempts to find happiness, whether through sex, money, or religion.

The presentation cast of The Search for Ecstasy will include Ann Harada, Lou Liberatore, Jim Brochu, Amanda Callahan, Kevin Stevens, Melinda Tanner, and Ian Tomaschik.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: kgmtheatrical.com/the-search-for-ecstasy.

This production is managed by KGM Theatrical (kgmtheatrical.com).


