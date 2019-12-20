Anika Noni Rose Will Star in Supernatural Horror Film 'Limbo'

Deadline has reported that Anika Noni Rose will be starring in the recently greenlit horror film Limbo from Miramax, Barnyard Projects and Snoot Entertainment, with production scheduled to begin in January.

Limbo tells the story of a young mother whose body becomes possessed by something evil. As the demonic presence takes over her life, threatening to harm her family, she must find a way to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it's too late.

The film is co-written by Chris Peckover and Matthew Jennison. It is directed by Chris Peckover.

Anika Noni Rose received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington. She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad.

