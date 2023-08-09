Angelina Jolie Joins Producing Team of Broadway- Bound THE OUTSIDERS

Jolie joins the producing team alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

By: Aug. 09, 2023

Academy Award-winning actress, filmmaker, and producer Angelina Jolie has joined as a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical The Outsiders, based on the seminal novel by S.E. Hinton & Francis Ford Coppola’s landmark motion picture. Jolie joins the producing team alongside The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

Broadway plans for The Outsiders will be announced soon.

Angelina Jolie said, “I feel very fortunate to be a part of this special production. I studied at the Lee Strasberg Institute where I realized my first love, as a performer, was the theatre. I had not found a way back until now. I hope to be able to contribute while continuing to learn from this amazing team, who I have been working with since my daughter brought me to see the show at La Jolla Playhouse. I can’t begin to express how excited I am for this musical to make its Broadway debut and look forward to sharing this new adaptation of The Outsiders with the world.”

The Araca Group’s Matthew Rego said, “We are so thrilled Angelina has joined us as a lead producer on this journey to bring The Outsiders to Broadway. Her remarkable career as a storyteller makes her a perfect partner for this project. We are so grateful for the invaluable insight, experience and commitment that Angelina brings to the development of this new musical.”

The Outsiders features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, arrangements & orchestrations by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and directed by Danya Taymor.

The Outsiders had its world premiere engagement at La Jolla Playhouse earlier this year.



