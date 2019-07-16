Andy Karl & Orfeh to be Honored at Benefit for Humane Society of NY

Best in Shows, a star-studded cabaret evening benefiting the Humane Society of New York, will honor Broadway stars Andy Karl and Orfeh on Monday, October 14 , 2019 at 7 pm at Feinstein's/ 54 Below. Karl and Orfeh be awarded the Humane Society of New York's Sandy Fund Award in recognition of their deep concern and support of the needs of rescued animals.

The sixth annual Best in Shows - Broadway Legends Honor the Humane Society of New York, presented by Dorothy and Bill Berloni, will have music direction by Seth Rudetsky, who will also host the star-studded show featuring Broadway's brightest performers, joined by surprise two and four-legged guests, to be announced.

The cabaret show will begin at 7:00 pm. There will be a post-performance reception with cast members for premium ticket buyers.

"I've met some of the most hard-working, generous, and kind people through the animal rescue world. It's very important to us to be the voice for the voiceless, and we've been involved with some of these organizations our entire marriage," said Orfeh. "We are thrilled to be honored by the Humane Society of New York."

Andy Karl is an Olivier Award-winning American stage, TV, and film actor. Karl's wide variety of stage roles include Edward in Pretty Woman The Musical, Phil Connors in Groundhog Day (Olivier Award, Outer Critics Circle Award, Tony and Drama Desk nominations), Rocky Balboa in Rocky The Musical (Tony nomination), Bruce Granit in On The Twentieth Century (Tony nomination), Kyle the UPS Guy in Legally Blonde The Musical, and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys, Other theater includes Wicked, 9 to 5, The Wedding Singer, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Altar Boyz. On television, Karl is perhaps most well-known for his role as Sgt. Mike Dodd's in Season 17 of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Karl met his wife Orfeh while they were both appearing in Saturday Night Fever on Broadway, and the couple married in 2001. Karl and Orfeh live in Manhattan, New York City with their rescue dogs.

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Orfeh most recently starred as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman the Musical on Broadway. Other theater credits include: Broadway: Paulette in Legally Blonde: The Musical (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations, Broadway.com Audience Award), Saturday Night Fever, Fascinating Rhythm, Footloose. Off Broadway: Love, Loss, and What I Wore, Trailer Park..., Love, Janis. TV/Film: Sleeping with the Fishes (with Gina Rodgriguez), Across the Universe, Film U, L&O CI, Sex and the City, Chappelle's Show. Her extensive recording career includes music with '90s top-40 group Or-N-More. She has performed with many music icons from legends the O'Jays to Chaka Khan. Recordings include: solo CD "What Do You Want From Me" and a live album recorded with her husband Andy Karl titled "Legally Bound - Live at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Previous Best in Shows have featured performances by Broadway luminaries including Sierra Boggess, Tituss Burgess, Christian Borle,Ann Hampton Callaway, Robert Fairchild, Sutton Foster, Ana Gasteyer, Joanna Gleason, Joel Grey, Capathia Jenkins, Adam Kantor, Andrea McArdle, Lindsay Mendez, Brad Oscar, Laura Osnes, and many more. This year's cast will be announced shortly.

