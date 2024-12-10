Andy Karl And Samantha Dodemaide To Join MOULIN ROUGE! On Broadway This January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway will welcome Olivier Award-winner and Tony Award nominee Andy Karl in the role of “The Duke of Monroth” and Samantha Dodemaide making her Broadway debut as "Nini" beginning Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC). Dodemaide created the role of “Nini” in the original Australian company of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

David Harris and Sophie Carmen-Jones play their final performance on Sunday, January 26, 2025. Karl plays a limited engagement through Sunday, July 20, 2025 with Harris set to return to the role on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl currently stars in the dual roles of 'Pastor Bill O'Keefe' and 'Dr. Godfrey' in the hit musical Teeth, Michael R. Jackson and Anna K. Jacobs' stage adaptation of the 2007 cult horror film. He previously returned to Groundhog Day in the critically acclaimed reprisals at London's Old Vic and Melbourne's Princess Theatre as ‘Phil Connors,' the role he originated on Broadway which won him an Olivier Award, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Nomination. Andy was previously seen in the Broadway revival of Into the Woods as both ‘Rapunzel's Prince' and ‘Cinderella's Prince/The Wolf,' and leading the Broadway musical Pretty Woman as ‘Edward Lewis.' In television, Andy is well known for his 1-year stint on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as ‘Lieutenant Mike Dodds.' He recurred on ABC's “Forever” and has appeared on “The Good Fight,” “Blue Bloods,” and “Prodigal Son.” Additional film credits include starring opposite Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton in the feature film And So It Goes, directed by Rob Reiner, Here After opposite Christina Ricci, Joyful Noise, and New York, I Love You. Other notable theater credits include the Broadway revival of On the Twentieth Century, the title role in Rocky, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer, Saturday Night Fever, and Tommy. He has performed in concerts at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and the San Francisco Symphony.

This marks Samantha Dodemaide's Broadway debut. Her Australian and international credits include the original Australian cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Nini), The Wizard of Oz (Dorothy), Violet (Violet), Wicked (Elphaba), Chicago (Roxie u/s), Evita (Eva Perón u/s), Singin' in the Rain (Kathy u/s), Sweet Charity (Charity u/s), Anything Goes (Reno & Erma u/s), A Chorus Line (Cassie u/s), King Kong!, The Producers and A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum.

ABOUT MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and - above all - Love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! The Musical celebrates over 160 years of music – from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered more than 20 years ago.