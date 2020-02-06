Andrés Orozco-Estrada To Make New York Philharmonic Debut

Andrés Orozco-Estrada will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting Lalo's Symphonie espagnole with Concertmaster Frank Huang; Berlioz's Roman Carnival Overture; Janáček's Taras Bulba, Rhapsody for Orchestra; and Bartók's The Miraculous Mandarin Suite. The program will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m.; and Saturday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m.

Classical Source wrote of Andrés Orozco-Estrada's performance of Bartók's The Miraculous Mandarin Suite with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, where he is music director, in 2019: "It came off splendidly, the violence and grotesquery ... physical and confrontational, every incident highly coloured.... each move dramatised with the body language and communication of a classic actor, gestures and eye-contact as gripping, languid or terrifying as needed.... vitally characterized ... powerfully welded."

Andrés Orozco-Estrada and Frank Huang previously collaborated on Lalo's Symphonie espagnole with the Houston Symphony in 2014, Mr. Orozco-Estrada's first season there as music director and Mr. Huang's last season there as concertmaster before he joined the New York Philharmonic. Frank Huang says of the concerto: "It is one of those pieces that many violinists learn as a student, and I am excited to return to it as a more fully formed musician. Now the challenge is to make it a truly beautiful work - trying to bring out its lyrical side and its sweeter, more sensual side - while showcasing its brilliance."

The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on March 27 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.

Tickets

Single tickets start at $32 (ticket prices subject to change). A limited number of $18 tickets for select concerts may be available to students within 10 days of the performance at nyphil.org/rush, or in person the day of (valid identification required). Tickets for Open Rehearsals are $22. The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert March 27 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays; learn more at nyphil.org/freefridays.

Tickets to New York Philharmonic performances may be purchased online at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5:00 p.m. Sunday. Tickets may also be purchased at the David Geffen Hall Box Office. The Box Office opens at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and at noon on Sunday. On performance evenings, the Box Office closes one-half hour after performance time; other evenings it closes at 6:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Martin Sigmund





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You