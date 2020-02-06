Andrés Orozco-Estrada To Make New York Philharmonic Debut
Andrés Orozco-Estrada will make his New York Philharmonic debut conducting Lalo's Symphonie espagnole with Concertmaster Frank Huang; Berlioz's Roman Carnival Overture; Janáček's Taras Bulba, Rhapsody for Orchestra; and Bartók's The Miraculous Mandarin Suite. The program will take place Thursday, March 26, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 27 at 11:00 a.m.; and Saturday, March 28 at 8:00 p.m.
Classical Source wrote of Andrés Orozco-Estrada's performance of Bartók's The Miraculous Mandarin Suite with the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra, where he is music director, in 2019: "It came off splendidly, the violence and grotesquery ... physical and confrontational, every incident highly coloured.... each move dramatised with the body language and communication of a classic actor, gestures and eye-contact as gripping, languid or terrifying as needed.... vitally characterized ... powerfully welded."
Andrés Orozco-Estrada and Frank Huang previously collaborated on Lalo's Symphonie espagnole with the Houston Symphony in 2014, Mr. Orozco-Estrada's first season there as music director and Mr. Huang's last season there as concertmaster before he joined the New York Philharmonic. Frank Huang says of the concerto: "It is one of those pieces that many violinists learn as a student, and I am excited to return to it as a more fully formed musician. Now the challenge is to make it a truly beautiful work - trying to bring out its lyrical side and its sweeter, more sensual side - while showcasing its brilliance."
The New York Philharmonic will offer an allotment of free tickets to young people ages 13-26 for the concert on March 27 as part of Philharmonic Free Fridays.
