Andromeda Turre To Return To Grace Farms With Environmental Jazz Suite

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grace Farms will welcome back acclaimed jazz vocalist, composer, and advocate Andromeda Turre for an exclusive concert on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm. Following her captivating performances during the 2022 and 2023 Songs of the Season series, Turre will now headline her own concert in the renowned Sanctuary at Grace Farms.

This special performance comes on the heels of Turre's historic success at the 2025 World Entertainment Awards, where her latest project, From The Earth: A Jazz Suite, won Best Jazz Album, Best Jazz Artist, and Best Social Awareness Song for Cryosphere. From The Earth is a groundbreaking jazz suite that explores the intersection of environmental justice, social history, and music, weaving together stories from communities affected by climate change.

"I am deeply honored to receive these awards for From The Earth: A Jazz Suite," said Turre. "I believe that those who are in service of nature are not in service of greed and power, and we need people like that today more than ever. This recognition gives me encouragement to keep planting seeds of change with my music."

Turre's ability to fuse traditional jazz with cultural and environmental themes has positioned her as one of the most compelling voices in contemporary jazz. She has performed as a solo artist in more than 17 countries and has collaborated with legendary musicians, including Ray Charles, Jon Faddis, and Michael Bublé.

A Jazz Performance with a Mission

During this exclusive performance at Grace Farms, Turre will present selections from From The Earth, bringing her powerful storytelling and evocative compositions to life. From The Earth has received critical acclaim, with The Absolute Sound Magazine naming it one of the Top Ten Jazz Albums of 2024 and AllMusic.com calling it "a major work by a visionary artist."

The concert is designed to be family-friendly, inviting audiences of all ages to experience the transformative power of live jazz. Following the performance, attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with Turre during a meet-and-greet session from 6:00 pm to 6:15 pm.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm (Meet and Greet: 6:00 pm - 6:15 pm)

Location: Grace Farms, 365 Lukes Wood Road, New Canaan, CT 06840

Tickets: $20 for adults; $16 for members; $12 for children

Tickets are available for purchase on the Grace Farms website. Members enjoy a 20% discount on programs. Students aged 18 and up qualify for a 30% discount with a valid student ID, and children aged 17 and under are eligible for special pricing.

About Andromeda Turre:

Raised within the legacy of jazz's foremost innovators-immersed in the presence of legends like Dizzy Gillespie, Max Roach, Ray Charles, and Wynton Marsalis-Turre absorbed invaluable insights observing their mastery firsthand. As the daughter of trombonist Steve Turre and cellist Akua Dixon, this lineage does more than inform her artistry; it offers a foundation from which she redefines boundaries, bridging heritage with innovation.