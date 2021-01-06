Andrew Rannells, James Lapine & More Featured in TURNING THE PAGE: LCT ARTISTS READ THEIR OWN POETRY AND PROSE

The LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES will resume on Thursday, January 14th at 8pm with TURNING THE PAGE: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose. To be introduced by poet and memoirist Honor Moore, author of the recently published memoir "Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury," the event will feature a host of LCT artists - playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar and Sarah Ruhl; playwright/director James Lapine; director Jack O'Brien; and actor/writer Andrew Rannells reading from their own non-theatrical works.

Adjmi will read from his memoir "Lot Six: A Memoir;" Akhtar from his critically-acclaimed "Homeland Elegies: A Novel;" Ruhl from her book of poetry "44 Poems for You;" Lapine from his upcoming "Putting It Together - How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George;" O'Brien from his soon-to-be-published memoir "Jack in the Box, or How to Goddam Direct;" and Rannells from his collection of essays published under the title "Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood."

