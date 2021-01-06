Andrew Rannells, James Lapine & More Featured in TURNING THE PAGE: LCT ARTISTS READ THEIR OWN POETRY AND PROSE
The virtual event will take place on Thursday, January 14th at 8pm.
The LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES will resume on Thursday, January 14th at 8pm with TURNING THE PAGE: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose. To be introduced by poet and memoirist Honor Moore, author of the recently published memoir "Our Revolution: A Mother and Daughter at Midcentury," the event will feature a host of LCT artists - playwrights David Adjmi, Ayad Akhtar and Sarah Ruhl; playwright/director James Lapine; director Jack O'Brien; and actor/writer Andrew Rannells reading from their own non-theatrical works.
Adjmi will read from his memoir "Lot Six: A Memoir;" Akhtar from his critically-acclaimed "Homeland Elegies: A Novel;" Ruhl from her book of poetry "44 Poems for You;" Lapine from his upcoming "Putting It Together - How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George;" O'Brien from his soon-to-be-published memoir "Jack in the Box, or How to Goddam Direct;" and Rannells from his collection of essays published under the title "Too Much Is Not Enough: A Memoir of Fumbling Toward Adulthood."
Visit LCT.org to register for the zoom webinar for TURNING THE PAGE: LCT Artists Read Their Own Poetry and Prose and for more information on all of the upcoming LCT SPOTLIGHT SERIES programming.