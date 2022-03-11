Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group to Expand Impact in TV, Film & More

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group has announced former MGM TV executive Charles Farmer as their new CEO.

Deadline reports that the company has also promoted David Chance to the role of Non-Executive Chairman. The new positions are designed to increase the reach and impact of Lloyd Webber's work in TV, film, and other platforms.

"While I am thrilled to see live theatre firmly back on its feet, we also have major ambitions in the worlds of TV, film, the metaverse and beyond," Andrew Lloyd Webber said in a statement. "I am delighted to have Charlie and David on board to help us achieve new and exciting things."

Mark Wordsworth, who previously held the position of Non-Executive Chairman, plans to shift his focus to his Executive Chair role at the company's LW Theatres.

Andrew Lloyd Webber equaled Rodgers and Hammerstein's record of having four Broadway shows simultaneously running on Broadway in 2017, with his musicals Sunset Boulevard, School Of Rock, Cats and The Phantom Of The Opera all playing at once. He is also the composer of iconic musicals like Aspects Of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita and Love Never Dies.

Currently, Lloyd Webber's new version of Cinderella is running on the West End. The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell with music by Lloyd Webber and lyrics by David Zippel. The production is aiming for a Fall 2022 bow on Broadway.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski