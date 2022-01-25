Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Aims for Fall 2022 Broadway Transfer

Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

According to a new casting notice, auditions are currently underway for a Broadway transfer of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella.

The production is currently aiming to begin its New York run in Fall 2022 at a yet-to-be-named theatre.

See the full casting breakdown here. The production is currently seeking actors to fill the roles of Cinderella, Stepmother, Queen, Adele, Marie Sebastian and Godmother.

The brand new musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, written by Academy Award winning Emerald Fennell (Best Original Screenplay Oscar in April 2021) and with lyrics from David Zippel.

The production is a complete reinvention of the classic fairytale, written by and based on an original idea from Emerald Fennell, the Oscar winning writer of the recently released, critically acclaimed film Promising Young Woman, and scriptwriter/Executive Producer of the of international smash hit Killing Eve. As an actress she is known to millions as Patsy in the BBC's Call The Midwife and as Camilla Parker Bowles in the Netflix hit The Crown.