Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA Run-Through, Working With Emerald Fennell and More

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently revealed to Variety, that being back in rehearsals for his production of Cinderella, which is set to open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre this spring, has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, including the musical's book writer, Oscar-nominated Emerald Fennell.

Lloyd Webber shared, "We just had our first run-through for Emerald... She hadn't actually heard her script for the first time properly. It was an absolutely extraordinarily emotional moment for all of us because we were like, 'Oh, my God, we're in a theater. We're actually doing what we do.' I walked off to the back and I must say, I did have a tear."

He continued with nothing but praise for Fennell, saying, "I wouldn't have written it if it hadn't been for Emerald's brilliant synopsis she sent to me. It was three years ago so we had no knowledge obviously that she was going to come through with all these Oscar noms and everything. She's a very, very exciting writer, she's brilliant. I just enjoy working with her hugely."

The UK government currently has May 17 as the date that theaters can begin reopening indoors. Lloyd Webber stated, "I'm going to open my shows in London even if it means I'm going to have to be chained to the railings of Downing Street,"

