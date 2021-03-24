Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Click Here for More Articles on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA Run-Through, Working With Emerald Fennell and More

Cinderella is currently back in rehearsals, and is set to open this spring at The Gillian Lynne Theatre in London.

Mar. 24, 2021  

Andrew Lloyd Webber Talks CINDERELLA Run-Through, Working With Emerald Fennell and More

Andrew Lloyd Webber recently revealed to Variety, that being back in rehearsals for his production of Cinderella, which is set to open at The Gillian Lynne Theatre this spring, has been an emotional experience for everyone involved, including the musical's book writer, Oscar-nominated Emerald Fennell.

Read the full story HERE.

Lloyd Webber shared, "We just had our first run-through for Emerald... She hadn't actually heard her script for the first time properly. It was an absolutely extraordinarily emotional moment for all of us because we were like, 'Oh, my God, we're in a theater. We're actually doing what we do.' I walked off to the back and I must say, I did have a tear."

He continued with nothing but praise for Fennell, saying, "I wouldn't have written it if it hadn't been for Emerald's brilliant synopsis she sent to me. It was three years ago so we had no knowledge obviously that she was going to come through with all these Oscar noms and everything. She's a very, very exciting writer, she's brilliant. I just enjoy working with her hugely."

The UK government currently has May 17 as the date that theaters can begin reopening indoors. Lloyd Webber stated, "I'm going to open my shows in London even if it means I'm going to have to be chained to the railings of Downing Street,"

Check out the full story HERE.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Future Broadway Star T-Shirt
Courtney Reed: Slay All Day Onesie
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)

Related Articles
VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings I Know I Have a Heart From CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Carrie Hope Fletcher Sings 'I Know I Have a Heart' From CINDERELLA

Carrie Hope Fletcher to Perform I Know I Have a Heart From Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA Photo

Carrie Hope Fletcher to Perform 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA on ALL STAR MUSICALS

VIDEO: ALWs CINDERELLA I Know I Have a Heart Music Video Photo

VIDEO: ALW's CINDERELLA 'I Know I Have a Heart' Music Video

VIDEO: Rehearsals Begin For Andrew Lloyd Webbers CINDERELLA Photo

VIDEO: Rehearsals Begin For Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA


More Hot Stories For You