Andrew Durand, Colin McPhillamy, and More Complete the Cast of INK on Broadway

Full casting has been announced for the American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner James Graham (Labour of Love, Privacy, Finding Neverland) and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III).

Joining the previously announced Olivier Award winners Bertie Carvel and Jonny Lee Miller are David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

Two-time Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel (Matilda) will reprise his Olivier Award-winning performance as Rupert Murdoch and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller ("Elementary," Frankenstein) will play the editor of The Sun, Larry Lamb.

The creative team for Ink includes Bunny Christie (scenic & costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music & sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreographer & movement director), Ben Furey (dialect coach) and Julie McBride (music director).

INK will begin previews Tuesday, April 2 prior to a Wednesday, April 24 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). Rehearsals begin Tuesday, February 26.

INK earned unanimous raves from London's top theatre critics, including The Times, Evening Standard, The Daily Telegraph, The Observer, The Independent, Mail on Sunday, The Guardian, Time Out, Daily Express, Daily Mail, City A.M. and The Stage.

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold. In its London run, The Guardian called it "riveting," and Time Out hailed it as "an incredibly brilliant stunner."

INK is produced with the Almeida Theatre and Sonia Friedman Productions.

Lead production support for Ink is made possible by a generous grant from The Roy Cockrum Foundation. Additional support provided by Gary L. Churgin, a Producing Fund Partner.

Tickets for Ink are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre Box Office at 261 West 47th Street. Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just visit manhattantheatreclub.com/join, or call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.

For more information and to sign up for MTC's "30 under 35" program for theatregoers age 35 and under visit https://www.manhattantheatreclub.com/season-tickets/30-under-35/.

