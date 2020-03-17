Andrew Barth Feldman and Even More Broadway Friends Return In Broadway Jackbox!
Former Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman will be joined again by his Broadway friends this evening for a game of Jackbox Party Pack and you can join in the fun via livestream!
His guests will include former Connor Murphy Alex Boniello, original Jared Kleinman Will Roland, Emojiland's Lesli Margherita, Mean Girls' Kyle Selig, Flying Over Sunset's Erika Henningsen, and Emojiland's Josh Lamon!
You can join the livestream HERE when the game begins at 4pm EST.
"The last one was so fun, so we're doin' it again! And, as always, the audience can participate!," said Feldman. He also plans to brainstorm ideas on how to use the livestream for fundraising.
Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.
