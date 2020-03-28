Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Panel Of Judges For Living Room Songwriters Competition

Andrew Barth Feldman (2018 Jimmy Award Winner, Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway) joins Natalie Weiss (Emojiland: the Musical, 'Breaking Down the Riffs'), Casey Likes (Almost Famous, 2019 Jimmy Award Finalist), and chart-topping singer/songwriter Anson Seabra to judge the songwriting competition hosted by two-time Jimmy Award nominee, Samuel Vincent Aubuchon.

Songwriters can submit their songs until April 8th, when they will be evaluated by a panel of preliminary judges to select a Top Four. The winner will then be selected by the panel of special judges (Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Weiss, Casey Likes, Anson Seabra).

Prizes include (but not limited to):

A free online session with Broadway's Natalie Weiss

A $75 Visa Gift Card

Distribution of their song to Spotify/Apple Music (if they choose to produce their track).

Submission is open to all genres and all ages! Songwriters can find the submission link HERE.

Deadline is April 8th. Top Four will be announced April 11th, and the winner will be announced via live stream on April 15th. ALL announcements will be made public on SVA's media pages (@svaubuchon), followed by an official press release.

Samuel Vincent Aubuchon can be found on Apple Music/Spotify (@svaubuchon, www.svaubuchon.com)





