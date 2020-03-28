Andrew Barth Feldman Joins Panel Of Judges For Living Room Songwriters Competition
Andrew Barth Feldman (2018 Jimmy Award Winner, Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway) joins Natalie Weiss (Emojiland: the Musical, 'Breaking Down the Riffs'), Casey Likes (Almost Famous, 2019 Jimmy Award Finalist), and chart-topping singer/songwriter Anson Seabra to judge the songwriting competition hosted by two-time Jimmy Award nominee, Samuel Vincent Aubuchon.
Songwriters can submit their songs until April 8th, when they will be evaluated by a panel of preliminary judges to select a Top Four. The winner will then be selected by the panel of special judges (Andrew Barth Feldman, Natalie Weiss, Casey Likes, Anson Seabra).
Prizes include (but not limited to):
- A free online session with Broadway's Natalie Weiss
- A $75 Visa Gift Card
- Distribution of their song to Spotify/Apple Music (if they choose to produce their track).
Submission is open to all genres and all ages! Songwriters can find the submission link HERE.
Deadline is April 8th. Top Four will be announced April 11th, and the winner will be announced via live stream on April 15th. ALL announcements will be made public on SVA's media pages (@svaubuchon), followed by an official press release.
Samuel Vincent Aubuchon can be found on Apple Music/Spotify (@svaubuchon, www.svaubuchon.com)
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
National Theatre Will Stream NT Live Productions For Free on YouTube
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
R&H Movie Night Continues Friday With OKLAHOMA! Starring Hugh Jackman, Available for Free on BroadwayHD
On the heels of last Friday's debut watch party featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is partnering wit... (read more)