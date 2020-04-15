Andrea Bocelli's Livestreamed Concert Breaks YouTube Record; Garners 35 Million Views

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrea Bocelli's livestreamed concert is breaking YouTube records!

According to Variety, Bocelli's "Music For Hope - Live From Duomo di Milano" reached over 2.8 million peak concurrent viewers, making it one of the biggest musical live-stream performances of all time.

The concert generated over 28 million views worldwide within 24 hours, and has garnered over 35 million views as of Wednesday morning.

In addition, over the past 48 hours, the performance hit number one on YouTube's trending charts in multiple countries, including the U.S., U.K., Italy, Canada, Spain, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia.

On Easter Sunday (April 12, 2020), by invitation of the City and of the Duomo cathedral of Milan, Italian global music icon Andrea Bocelli gave a solo performance representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.

It was also just announced that the performance will be airing on PBS channels this week. The special will be titled, Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special.





