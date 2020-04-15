Andrea Bocelli's Concert at the Duomo Will Air on PBS Channels This Week
On April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli gave a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy.
There was no audience present, and strictly no access for the public (in compliance with government regulations on Covid-19), but the concert was exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor's YouTube channel from 3am AEST (Monday 13 April), uniting the world in the face of a global pandemic.
Now, according to Deadline, the performance will be airing on PBS channels this week. The special will be titled, Andrea Bocelli: Music for Hope, A Great Performances Special.
Song list:
"Panis Angelicus" (from "Messe Solennelle" Op. 12, FWV 61)
"Ave Maria" (arranged from Johann Sebastian Bach, "Prelude" no. 1, BWV 846)
"Sancta Maria" (arranged from "Cavalleria Rusticana", Intermezzo)
"Domine Deus" (from "Petite Messe Solennelle")
"Amazing Grace"
Watch a clip below!
