VIDEO: Watch Andrea Bocelli's Livestreamed Performance From The Duomo In Milan

Today, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli gave a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Milan, Italy.



There was no audience present, and strictly no access for the public (in compliance with government regulations on Covid-19), but the concert was exclusively streamed live globally on the tenor's YouTube channel from 3am AEST (Monday 13 April), uniting the world in the face of a global pandemic.

Watch the full stream below!

In a concert representing a message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world, the Duomo, a national and international landmark, currently closed to all, opened its doors exceptionally for Andrea Bocelli who was accompanied only by the cathedral organist, Emanuele Vianelli, playing one of world's largest pipe organs. The carefully selected pieces, specially arranged for solo voice and organ for the occasion, included the well-loved Ave Maria setting by Bach/Gounod and Mascagni's Sancta Maria - uplifting sacred music repertoire on a day symbolic of the renewal of life.



The event is promoted by the City of Milan and the Veneranda Fabbrica del Duomo, produced by Sugar Music and Universal Music Group, thanks to the generous contribution of YouTube. Andrea Bocelli's participation is entirely pro-bono (in collaboration with Almud and Maverick Management).



Bocelli, with the Foundation that carries his name, is currently involved in an emergency COVID-19 campaign. The Andrea Bocelli Foundation (ABF) has started a fundraiser to help hospitals purchase all the instrumentation and equipment necessary to protect their medical staff. It is possible to donate through the GoFundMe campaign, or by contacting the Andrea Bocelli Foundation, by writing to development@andreabocellifoundation.org.