André De Shields Will Hosts PFLAG's Moving Equality Forward Event
The special night honors Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
On Wednesday, September 2 (6:30pm), join leaders and friends at PFLAG National for Moving Equality Forward, a virtual event to honor legislative champions of equality, learn about PFLAG National's new initiatives to support LGBTQ+ people and their families during the pandemic, and to hear how PFLAG National is continuing the work of changing hearts, minds, and laws.
The event, honoring Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) with the 2020 PFLAG National Champion of Justice Award, will be hosted by Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz). Register here!
Tickets and sponsorships to this special event will support PFLAG Connects, a new program meeting LGBTQ+ people and their families where they are, as they are, through online meetings with PFLAG chapters, live broadcasts on social media, digital resources, and much more.
Special Guests will include: Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI), Chairman Mark Takano (CA-41), Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-03), Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-1), and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13)
PFLAG National is the nation's first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With over 400 chapters and 200,000 members and supporters across the country, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: Eligibility Announced for The 2020 Tony Awards
The Tony Awards Administration Committee met on August 27, 2020 to confirm the eligibility status of three Broadway productions for the 2020 Tony Awar...
Zoom Back to School in Style with These Virtual Broadway Backgrounds!
Heading back to school online? Call into your Zoom in style with these Broadway-themed backgrounds from your favorite shows!...
Broadway Jukebox: The 60 Greatest 'I Want' Songs!
Nothing gets an audience invested in a musical like a bold proclamation from its main character. What does the hero want? That question is usually ans...
VIDEO: MJ THE MUSICAL Cast Dances to 'Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'' in Honor of Michael Jackson's Birthday
The cast of the upcoming Broadway musical, MJ, are celebrating Michael Jacksona??s birthday today with a fun video!...
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Gives the WAP Challenge a PHANTOM Twist
Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, baron of all social media, took to TikTok today to join the latest viral challenge, the WAP challenge....
Josh Gad Shares Touching Final Texts From Chadwick Boseman
Josh Gad has shared the touching final text messages he received from Chadwick Boseman. The pair co-starred in the 2017 film, Marshall....