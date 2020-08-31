André De Shields Will Hosts PFLAG's Moving Equality Forward Event

The special night honors Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

On Wednesday, September 2 (6:30pm), join leaders and friends at PFLAG National for Moving Equality Forward, a virtual event to honor legislative champions of equality, learn about PFLAG National's new initiatives to support LGBTQ+ people and their families during the pandemic, and to hear how PFLAG National is continuing the work of changing hearts, minds, and laws.

The event, honoring Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) with the 2020 PFLAG National Champion of Justice Award, will be hosted by Tony winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz). Register here!

Tickets and sponsorships to this special event will support PFLAG Connects, a new program meeting LGBTQ+ people and their families where they are, as they are, through online meetings with PFLAG chapters, live broadcasts on social media, digital resources, and much more.

Special Guests will include: Senator Tammy Baldwin (WI), Chairman Mark Takano (CA-41), Congresswoman Sharice Davids (KS-03), Congresswoman Deb Haaland (NM-1), and Congresswoman Barbara Lee (CA-13)

PFLAG National is the nation's first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With over 400 chapters and 200,000 members and supporters across the country, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed.

