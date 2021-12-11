André De Shields, Margo Martindale, Jackie Cox, To D'Angora and More to be Honored by the JIM OWLES LIBERAL DEMOCRATIC CLUB

Honoring stars from the Broadway stage, screen and activists, The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club announced the honorees for its annual Winter Gala and Awards Ceremony, to take place at the Hard Rock Café in Midtown Manhattan on Monday, December 13, 2021. The Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club is a progressive organization covering the five boroughs of New York City.

The gala will feature greetings by U.S. Senator and Majority Leader Charles Schumer.

Cameron Kasky, a student at the time of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, will give the keynote speech at the ceremony and receive our Human Rights Award. An inspiring and courageous young activist against gun violence, he co-founded the student-led group Never Again MSD, was one of the organizers of the 2018 March for Our Lives, and identifies as queer.

The club will also honor three distinguished performing artists for their widely admired work on the stage and screen, and their deep commitment to social justice and LGBTQ rights. Also honored is a theater producer and crucial supporter of the performing arts and arts community.

Margo Martindale, a four-time winner of the Emmy Primetime Award, has been a leading actress on film, television and stage for many years. Martindale won awards and accolades for her roles in television's "The Americans," "Impeachment: American Crime Story," and for her performance in the miniseries "Mrs. America," where she transformed into U.S. Congresswoman Bella Abzug who was a beloved icon and pioneering leader for the LGBTQ community.

André De Shields, winner of Tony, Grammy and Emmy, currently starring on Broadway in "Hadestown," where he won the 2019 Tony Award for best actor in a featured role in a musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for best musical theater album. De Shields has been an inspiring role model as an openly Gay BIPOC actor, singer, dancer, director, and choreographer for over 30 years.

Jackie Cox, an actor, cabaret performer and contestant on "RuPaul's Drag Race," is a passionate and committed advocate for social justice, including on behalf of the LGBT community, immigrants, and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Tom D'Angora, a three-time Drama Desk nominee and Off-Broadway Alliance Award-winning theater producer, currently on the producing team of the hit Broadway Revival of Caroline or, Change and known for NEWSical, Naked Boys Singing, and A Musical About Star Wars, has also been an effective leader in the critically important effort to save New York City theaters and performing arts venues, such as The Laurie Beechman, Birdland Jazz Club, The LABrynth and The York Theatre, from the devastating closings and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100-member Board of Governors for the Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club includes many prominent progressive LGBT and civil rights activists, elected officials and other political and civic leaders, performing artists and writers. The President is Allen Roskoff, co-author of our nation's first gay rights legislation.

Mr. Roskoff said, "The club is proud to honor five extraordinary individuals who have combined distinguished professional achievements with a deep commitment to progressive social change and advancement for the LGBT community. This is certain to be a memorable evening and we look forward to sharing it with longtime friends, activists, and supporters, including many in elected office."

Details about the event are available at https://jimowles.org/events/the-jim-owles-winter-gala-and-awards-ceremony-2021.