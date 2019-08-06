Andi Dorfman Features as Special Guest For First-Ever Live Recording Of SHOWMANCE

"The Bachelorette" favorite Andi Dorfman will sit down with "Glee" co-stars turned besties Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz for the first live version of their hit podcast, "Showmance" on August 15 at WeWork Now (902 Broadway). The event is part of the TodayTix Presents live events series.

Their friendship formed on TV, and now, McHale and Jenna have reunited to keep their showmance alive in the podcast world. Be a part of their conversation about work-life balance, maintaining friendships in Hollywood, and their secret obsession - weddings! Previous guests have included Heather Morris, Naya Rivera, Tyler Oakley, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Clio de la Llave, and Vanessa and Laura Marano.

The event begins at 7:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Meet and Greets with Kevin and Jenna before the show are available. Summer Water Rosé will be available, complimentary, for guests 21 years and older. Tickets start at $35, available only on TodayTix: https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/17691-todaytix-presents-showmance.

"Showmance" airs on the PodcastOne network.

Kevin McHale is best known as the lovable wheelchair-bound Artie Abrams in FOX's award winning show "Glee," which earned him a SAG Award and Grammy Award nomination. He also starred in the film "Boychoir," with Dustin Hoffman and Kathy Bates and the ABC miniseries "When We Rise," where he portrayed Bobbi Campbell, an early AIDS activist during the U.S. Gay Rights Movement. His other television credits include hosting the UK comedy panel show "Virtually Famous" and guest starring on "True Blood" and "The Office." Most recently Kevin has been co-hosting the PodcastOne podcast Showmance with his Glee co-star and best friend, Jenna Ushkowitz, and also released his debut EP, "Boy" this summer.

Jenna Ushkowitz is known for her role as Tina Cohen-Chang for six seasons of the 3-time Emmy nominated, FOX television series, Glee. Jenna made her Producing debut on Broadway with the Revival of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's "Once on This Island," winning her a Tony Award and is also a co-producer of the West End production, "The Jungle," and Broadway's "Be More Chill" at the Lyceum Theatre in NYC. In 2016, Jenna returned to Broadway as Dawn, in Tony-nominated musical "Waitress." She also starred in the musical movie, "Hello, Again," alongside Audra McDonald, Cheyenne Jackson and Martha Plimpton. Jenna released her first memoir, "Choosing Glee" in May 2013. Ushkowitz also helped co-found the media co., At Will Media.

TodayTix Presents is a live events series that brings together artists and audiences for a curated experience of culture, storytelling and creation. To learn more, visit www.todaytix.com or download TodayTix for iOS or Android.





